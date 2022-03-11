How to break glowing statues in Elden Ring

As players explore the world of Elden Ring, they may notice that there are glowing statues scattered around the map. Each of these statues is typically a robed woman with a blue glow beaming from the center of the figure, and it looks as if it can be struck.

With any quick test, though, players will realize that they cannot break the art monuments themselves no matter what they hit the statue with. Even some double colossal swords with charged attacks will not stand a chance.

But glowing statues can be broken, and taking the time to do so can lead to significant upgrade rewards.

Breaking the glowing statues around the world of Elden Ring

Use force to break the statue in half. (Image via FromSoftware)

Finding glowing statues in Elden Ring is typically random, and they can appear in nearly any location in the game. Some are in caves, some are in open fields, and a few are in legacy dungeons with main bosses, such as Stormveil Castle. While their placement always serves as a random treasure for players to find, the method of breaking them is predictable.

Breaking glowing statues with enemies in Elden Ring:

These statues need to be broken down by an enemy. Nothing the player does will work to break them.

There will be a massive enemy in the vicinity of any glowing statue that can provide enough force to break the statue.

They need to be led over to the statue and then baited into throwing a heavy attack into the area.

This action will break the statue in half and reveal an item that can be picked up, usually some smithing stones.

Some enemy types that can break statues include large bears, Ghiza's Wheel machines, and giants/trolls.

Getting the statues to break isn't usually a problem, but surviving the attacks after the fact is a different story and will require some skill.

What can be found in the glowing statues in Elden Ring?

What players will find in the statues can vary depending on the location and the rank of the materials. Most of the time, the statues will contain upgrade materials for weapons such as Somber Smithing Stones or normal Smithing Stones.

The region in which the statue is found will dictate the level of the stones. The early one in Limgrave will give players some level 1 and 2 stones to begin their journey, and it's a great place to start for statues in Elden Ring.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar