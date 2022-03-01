How to find Beast Blood in Elden Ring

FromSoftware’s newest title, Elden Ring, is a sprawling open-world phenomenon. While still a Souls-like in its roots, a new mechanic has been introduced: crafting.

It’s not uncommon for open-world games to have some level of crafting, and Elden Ring isn’t any different. The world itself has materials for players to collect and turn into helpful items.

For example, Beast Blood is used to craft potions that attract other beasts. Imagine tossing one of these potions at an enemy and watching the event unfold. If you’re looking for Beast Blood, here’s where you should look.

Elden Ring: Beast Blood can be found around Limgrave and is used for crafting items

Hunt carnivorous beasts around Limgrave for Beast Blood

To find Beast Blood, you will have to locate one of several carnivorous beasts. These include: bears, boars, dogs, and wolves. If it’s carnivorous in nature, it’s likely to drop Beast Blood when it is defeated. However, do note that it is not a guaranteed drop.

The latter are fairly easy to handle, but the giant bears are the ones you’ll have to exercise caution with. They are huge, hulking creatures that swing in great arches, lunge, and even have a ranged shout attack that inflicts damage and staggers you.

To find carnivorous beasts, wander the forests of Limgrave, such as Stormhill, and particularly in Mistwood. And if you come across the Lion Guardian in Stormveil, he drops Beast Blood, too.

Items that can be crafted with Beast Blood

Beast Blood is a crafting material that is used for one of three consumables: Cursed-Blood Pot, Beastlure Pot, and Dragonwound Grease. Both the Cursed-Blood Pot and Beastlure Pot produce similar effects, while the Dragonwound Grease has anti-dragon properties.

A Cursed-Blood Pot can be thrown at any enemy, which will cause them to be an attractive force for beasts, and will lead to them getting attacked on sight. It’s made from Mushrooms (2), Beast Blood (1), and Bloodrose (1).

The Beastlure Pot lures beasts to one location and requires Beast Blood (1), and Hefty Beast Bones (2).

Dragonwound Grease can be incredibly useful for dealing additional damage to dragons in Elden Ring. It requires Root Resin (1), Beast Blood (1), and Gravel Stone (1).

