How to breed Unicorns in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy has delivered many things that fans of the Potterverse saga have wanted for a long time. From a stellar role-playing experience to characters that feel like they have been pulled right out of the pages of the Harry Potter novels, the game has many things to keep fans engaged for hours.

One such optional yet essential aspect of Hogwarts Legacy's moment-to-moment gameplay is breeding beasts. What better fantastical beast to breed in the game than the majestic Unicorn? The one-horned flying horse can be found across the open world of Hogwarts and is very popular among the Wizarding World's denizens.

However, catching these mystical beasts and taming them is not easy and will require a lot of patience and preparation from the player's end.

Here's a comprehensive guide on how to catch, tame, and breed the Unicorns in Hogwarts Legacy.

Where to find the Unicorns in Hogwarts Legacy

Since Unicorns are one of the rarest fantastical beasts in Hogwarts Legacy, sightings can be difficult unless you are looking where they are most likely to appear.

Unicorns usually appear near their dens, which are littered all across the map of Hogwarts. However, the best place to look for these fantastical creatures is in the southern part of the Forbidden Forest.

You will find many chances of catching the mythical beasts within the Forbidden Forest area. However, to attempt to nab these beasts, you will require the Nab-Sack. You can get the Nab-Sack upon completing the quest, "The Elf, The Nab-Sack, and the Loom."

The Nab-Sack not only allows you to capture the fantastical beasts roaming the open world of Hogwarts but is also an essential tool for many main story quests and optional side quests.

Once you have the Nab-Sack in your possession, you can use it with the Disillusionment spell to catch Unicorns and take them with you to the breeding pen.

Complete Deek's quests to unlock the ability to breed Unicorns in Hogwarts Legacy

You can unlock the ability to breed beasts by completing Deek's quests in the Room of Requirements. As part of one of his optional questlines, "Foal of the Dead," you unlock the beast-breeding pen, which you will need to place in the Vivarium within the Room of Requirement to allow you to breed fantastical beasts.

To breed any of the creatures in the game, you will need to catch a male and a female before placing them in the Vivarium to start the breeding process. It takes around 30 minutes (real time) for the breeding process to conclude and produce an offspring. You can either tame or sell the offspring produced at the Brood and Peck store in Hogsmeade for 120 credits (Galleons).

Breeding is a great way to earn passive revenue while exploring the open world and collecting fantastical beasts to work towards "The Nature of the Beast" trophy/ achievement.

Hogwarts Legacy is now available for current-generation consoles, i.e., PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store). Meanwhile, the last-generation console (PlayStation 4 and Xbox One) versions of the game are scheduled to be released on April 4, 2023, with the Nintendo Switch version set to come out on July 25, 2023.

