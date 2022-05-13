How to buy Ballista Bolts in Elden Ring

Ballista Bolts are a type of arrow specifically designed for the Hand Ballista and Jar Cannon in Elden Ring.

This means that Ballista Bolts cannot be used in any Greatbows, Crossbows, Longbows, or Shortbows. Players can only use their Ballista Bolts in the two previously mentioned weapons.

However, that doesn't make them rare. There are quite a few locations in the Lands Between where players can purchase them. The arrows can only be bought and not found as loot out in the world.

Where to buy Ballista Bolts in Elden Ring

This is the in-game icon for the Ballista Bolts (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

Some merchants provide an unlimited amount of Ballista Bolts for sale. Others have a limited selection.

Here are the locations where players can buy Ballista Bolts in Elden Ring:

5 Ballista Bolts can be bought from Patches once he sets up his shop at Murkwater Cave for 300 Runes each.

5 Ballista Bolts can be bought from Twin Maiden Husks at the Roundtable Hold after giving them the Patches Bell Bearing item (Note: Patches must be killed to obtain the item and therefore won't be available as a merchant).

15 Ballista Bolts can be purchased for 300 Runes each from the Isolated Merchant in the shack at the very western point of the Weeping Peninsula region.

Unlimited Ballista Bolts can be bought from the Nomadic Merchant on the eastern side of the Weeping Peninsula region for 300 Runes each.

Unlimited Ballista Bolts can be purchased from the Nomadic Merchant in Mt. Gelmir for 300 Runes each.

Unlimited Ballista Bolts can be bought from the Hermit Merchant at the Hermit Merchant's Shack on the outskirts of Leyndell, Royal Capital, for 300 Runes each.

Unlimited Ballista Bolts can be bought from the Nomadic Merchant in the Mountaintops of the Giants region, on the ledge of the Snow Valley Ruins Site of Grace, for 300 Runes each.

There is no way to craft Ballista Bolts in Elden Ring. Only a Bone Ballista Bolt can be made by the player.

A Bone Ballista Bolt is an altered version that deals 10 less physical damage compared to the standard Ballista Bolt.

Players have to make it through a decent amount of the game before they can come across merchants who have an unlimited supply of Ballista Bolts. Their Rune count should be plentiful by then, though.

