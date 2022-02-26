Where to get the Zweihander in Elden Ring

Players looking for a good strength weapon can never go wrong with the Zweihander in Elden Ring. This weapon has been popular within past Dark Souls and FromSoftware games, so fans of the series will surely recognize the iconic weapon.

One of the main aspects of the Zweihander in Elden Ring is the weapon classification it contains. Players should expect a Colossal Sword that requires players to have at least 19 strength to properly wield.

With the sword, what you see is what you get in terms of moves, but players must first obtain the weapon for themselves to wield it.

Where to purchase the Zweihander in Elden Ring

Purchase the sword from a merchant. (Image via FromSoftware)

The best part about the Zweihander in Elden Ring is that players can get the Colossal Sword early within the game. There are no gates to pass or incredibly hard bosses guarding the way.

Players should first make sure they have the Torrent mount and then head off to the south from there. The sword itself is purchased, so players should also make sure that they have some runes to spend as well.

Buying the Zweihander in Elden Ring:

Head to the southwest of Limgrave, all the way to the bottom corner of the area.

In that corner, players should head to the east side of the coast to find a shack.

The place is called the Isolated Merchanct's Shack and he sells plenty of goods.

Players can purchase the Zweihander her for 3,500 gold runes, so make sure to have enough before going.

There is a Lost Grace site there, so players can go back and forth easily.

Lanterns and Stonesword Keys can also be found at this merchant.

Players can ride to this part of the map without any hesitation. Enemies may be a bit more challenging, but there is never any reason to fight, other than earning some currency for the sword.

Scaling on the Colossal Sword in Elden Ring

Overall, players should expect the weapon to lean towards strength stats. They will need 19 strength and 11 dexterity to use the weapon at its full potential. Upgrading the sword will assist in higher scaling.

Using the weapon affinity and Ashes of War systems can also give the colossal sword an immediate boost to scaling by a letter. But that option is left up to the players and the way they approach combat in Elden Ring.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul