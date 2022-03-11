Where does Elden Ring take place?

Elden Ring takes place in a fictional location known within the game as the Lands Between.

The massive open-world roleplaying game by FromSoftware Inc. is not unlike the other Dark Souls-style adventures they have put forth. Similarities aside, however, it is a brand new area for players to explore.

The game's setting is completely fictional and the Lands Between is truly a place to behold. Players have been sinking hours into the game in an attempt to uncover its secrets.

Elden Ring is set in the Lands Between

The Lands Between is an enormous continent made up of several different regions and subregions. It was ruled by Queen Marika the Eternal and is blessed by the Erdtree and the very ring from which the game gets its name.

The location was created and named by George R.R. Martin, the famed author of A Song of Ice and Fire, which was turned into the hit HBO television series Game of Thrones.

The Erdtree towers over the entirety of the Lands Between (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

Martin collaborated with Hidetaka Miyazaki, the mastermind behind the entire Souls franchise, to form the game's lore, its world, its inhabitants, and some of its storylines and quests.

Here are all of the main regions found in the Lands Between:

Limgrave

Weeping Peninsula

Liurnia of the Lakes

Caelid

Altus Plateau

Mt. Gelmir

Dragonbarrow

Mountaintops of the Giants

Each of those locations has its own set of areas and are quite large. Players are still discovering secret underground dungeons and fields that host some of the mightiest enemies in the game.

ELDEN RING @ELDENRING



#ELDENRING The hidden stories of the Lands Between offer guidance to the Tarnished. Listen and learn of your path to the Elden Ring. The hidden stories of the Lands Between offer guidance to the Tarnished. Listen and learn of your path to the Elden Ring.#ELDENRING https://t.co/tC81t1w09p

Traveling throughout the Lands Between, uncovering those secrets, and finding areas that may be unknown to the player are some of the main goals the creative team strived for when developing Elden Ring.

The vast open world can be explored in any manner the player would like. The Lands Between is full of knowledge to obtain, connections to make, loot to collect, and terrifying creatures to fight to the death.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul