Securing your cargo in Death Stranding 2 is just as important as delivering it. Whether you're trekking through mountains, crossing rivers, or sprinting through enemy territory, the last thing you want is your cargo flying off your back. That’s why knowing how to properly secure your cargo is very important for smoother, more efficient deliveries.

This guide will walk you through how to secure your cargo in Death Stranding 2.

Securing your cargo in Death Stranding 2

As Sam Porter Bridges, you'll often find yourself overloaded with items stacked on your back. This makes you unstable and prone to losing balance, especially on rough terrain or during long walks.

It gets worse if you're trying to cross a river and your stamina runs out, and the current can sweep away your cargo entirely. This wastes time and increases the risk of cargo damage.

Secure your cargo to prevent damage and keep deliveries on track in Death Stranding 2 (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

To avoid this, Death Stranding 2 offers tools and strategies that help you lock down your cargo and focus on your path ahead.

Using the Strand tool

The Strand tool doesn't just subdue enemies — it also proves to be a useful way to secure your cargo. To use it, place your backpack down by holding the Triangle button. Then, open your tool wheel using the D-pad, and select the Strand from your available gear.

Aim at your placed backpack and follow the prompt to strap your cargo tightly together. This action helps keep everything in place during bumpy rides.

That said, keep an eye on the Strand as it wears out over time, especially if you take frequent falls or knock into things. Walk carefully, avoid rushing through rough terrain, and don’t rely entirely on the Strand to save you. If you’re using a vehicle, you can also place the secured cargo on it to reduce the load on Sam directly.

Securing your cargo in Death Stranding 2 might take a few extra seconds, but it saves you from the chaos of recovering scattered items later. With smart use of the Strand tool and good planning, you’ll keep your packages safe and your ratings high.

