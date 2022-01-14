How can you get a character edit voucher in Monster Hunter Rise?

Monster Hunter Rise players on the newly released PC version are able to edit their characters as much as they'd like.

In a third-person game that allows customization, players take the time to shape their character into an intimidating, friendly, or powerful being.

With a character edit voucher, players can shift the appearance of their hunter. It is a resource that is depleted once it is used and another must be acquired to use it again. They can be bought on the Steam Store.

How to buy a character edit voucher for Monster Hunter Rise

The Steam Store page for the character edit voucher (Image via Steam)

The character edit voucher does cost real money. It can be bought and used once for $2.99. The voucher is described as a ticket that "gives you a chance to change your character's appearance any way you like."

If you have Monster Hunter Rise downloaded for PC through Steam, head to the Steam application or the Steam website. Navigate to the store and search for the character edit voucher or just click on the link provided.

Scroll down to where it says Add to Cart. Press that and choose to either purchase the item as a gift or for yourself. Follow the checkout process and you will have bought the character edit voucher.

How to use the character edit voucher

The character appearance settings (Image via Capcom)

Once purchased, load into your save of Monster Hunter Rise. You can use the voucher at anytime while at an Item Box. Visit an Item Box then select the Appearance Settings option.

Choose Change Appearance and it will take you to the character edit screen. This screen allows you to change your character's hairstyle, eyebrows, facial hair, makeup, clothing, and even the voice.

The specific facial appearance and body features are not changeable unless you have the character edit voucher. Doing either of those will bring up a prompt that asks if you want to utilize the voucher.

Also Read Article Continues below

Use it and you can completely change the overall look of your character. You can always start a new game to make a character to your liking if you don't want to spend the money on a voucher.

Edited by Danyal Arabi