How to catch Giratina in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Players of Pokémon Legends: Arceus is always on the lookout for legendary Pokémon. Once the players beat the main storyline, that is when the strong legendary Pokémon become available to capture.

Almost every Pokémon game has legendary Pokémon that trainers can capture at the end of the game, and Pokémon Legends: Arceus is no exception.

Catch them all in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, including Giratina

In order for the players of Pokémon Legends: Arceus to even get started with capturing Giratina there needs to be some pretty heavy legwork already done. The requirements to be able to capture Giratina are as follows:

Complete the main storyline. Collect all the hidden plates. Defeat Giratina Capture all 240 Pokémon in the game. Technically there are 242, but this number does not include Darkrai and Shayman.

After being equipped to capture Giratina, players must venture forth

Once the player has completed the above steps, they need to pick up Request 91: On the Trail of Giratina, from Professor Laventon in Jubilife Village.

Once players have this request in their quest log, they can start the journey to capture Giratina. First, players should travel to the Spring Path, located in the Northwest Corner of the Cobalt Coastlands. With the land of Hisui tamed, it's time to capture Giratina. Image via Game Freak.

Enter the cave and get ready to face Giratina

Once players have safely arrived at the Spring Path (hopefully bringing a solid team with them, Giratina is level 70), they should enter the Turnback Cave.

Once trainers enter the Turnback Cave, there is no turning back, ironically, so players should turn autosave off (much like they should do before any encounter with a legendary). This is to ensure that players can quickly reload if needed.

With Giratina attacking, players need to be on their game

Giratina will be ready to face the players when they enter Turnback Cave. As mentioned before, Giratina is a level 70 legendary Ghost / Dragon-Type Pokémon. Giratina does not play around and hits very hard.

To ensure minimal issues, trainers should bring a Pokémon to counter Giratina. Fairy or Dark-type is recommended. Get Giratina's health low, and then throw a Pokéball to capture it.

With Giratina tamed, players can celebrate

Players can take their Giratina out into the world and win lots of battles. (Image via Pokémon Legends: Arceus)

Capturing Giratina is no easy feat, and players should feel a sense of accomplishment for doing so. Trainers can take their Giratina out into the world and show it off (by throwing their Pokéball containing Giratina) or have fun winning lots of Pokémon battles with it.

After all, the road to getting Giratina is a long one, so players should make the most of the new edition to their roster.

