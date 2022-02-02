How to evolve Sneasel with the Razor Claw in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Sneasel has a Hisuian form in Pokemon Legends: Arceus and evolves into the brand new Sneasler.

The Sneasel we all know and love is a Dark/Ice-type Pokemon. The Hisuian version changes that up entirely and sees Sneasel adopt a Poison/Fighting-typing.

Evolving it to Sneasler isn't a difficult task but requires trainers to put in some work and have a bit of patience. Using a Razor Claw during the day will see Sneasel become Sneasler.

How to catch Sneasel in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

A Hisuian Sneasel (Image via Game Freak)

You will have to get your hands on a Sneasel to evolve it into Sneasler. Access to this Pokemon comes after you have quelled the third Noble, Hisuian Arcanine, in Cobalt Coastlands.

This opens up Coronet Highlands. There are two areas there where you can find a Hisuian Sneasel. Look for hordes of them spread throughout the Celestica Trail and Primeval Grotto.

Sneasel has an aggressive demeanor. It will attack as soon as it stops you, so once you see one from a distance, crouch down and use whatever stealth items you have.

Approach it slowly and hide in any tall grass nearby. Throw whatever type of Poke Ball you'd like to use and hope it stays in. Otherwise, you may have to battle it and knock its HP down before you can catch it.

How to get a Razor Claw to evolve Hisuian Sneasel in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

The Trading Post (Image via Game Freak)

You'll need the Razor Claw item after you have added Hisuian Sneasel to your collection. Both forms of Sneasel and their evolved forms can be found in the wild.

Catching or defeating any of them has a slight chance of leaving behind a Razor Claw. It will drop to the ground but automatically be added to your Satchel after a short second.

If you aren't having any luck finding a Razor Claw in the wild, you can purchase one at the Trading Post in Jubilife Village. It costs 1,400 Merit Points, earned by finding lost Satchels in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

Also Read Article Continues below

Head to your Satchel when you've got the item and navigate to the Razor Claw and select it to use it. Select your Hisuian Sneasel and confirm that you want to evolve it into Sneasler.

Edited by Ravi Iyer