How to catch Grubbin in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO players have to keep track of many different events to see what's available at any time. A fan favorite might suddenly appear in the game after years of being absent, thanks to a big event.

Grubbin is a larval insect that is much better known for its evolved forms. Like Caterpie or Weedle before it, Grubbin is the baby form of an insect destined for greatness. Once Grubbin levels up, it gains powerful Electric abilities and becomes far more capable, but Pokemon GO players must catch the larva to get the beetle.

Grubbin joins Pokemon GO, but how can players get it?

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp

Ultra Unlock: Bug Out has officially begun! You can work on your Bug Catcher medal and encounter Pansage...or even Unown T!



pokemongolive.com/post/bug-out-r…



#SeasonOfGO Buzz, buzz, buzz...Ultra Unlock: Bug Out has officially begun! You can work on your Bug Catcher medal and encounter Pansage...or even Unown T! Buzz, buzz, buzz...Ultra Unlock: Bug Out has officially begun! You can work on your Bug Catcher medal and encounter Pansage...or even Unown T!👉pokemongolive.com/post/bug-out-r…#SeasonOfGO https://t.co/nPrlsBUR42

As is often the case, Pokemon GO is in the middle of a fun event that adds new creatures to the cast. Players can enjoy the Bug Out! event to catch and encounter plenty of new faces.

Grubbin will be available on August 10 and can be caught in the wild. It will appear in the traditional locations where one might find Bug-type Pokemon.

Players should hang out in wooded areas or public parks to increase the odds of encountering a Grubbin in the wild. Any lush outdoor environment increases the likelihood of encountering Bug and Grass-types.

Since Grubbin is part of the Bug Out! event, it will be enjoying a greater encounter rate during the event. This means that players have until August 16 to capture it.

Finding Grubbin in the wild is the easiest way, but there are a couple of other methods to pick one up. Grubbin is also part of Field Research and Catch Challenges in the Bug Out! event.

The Bug Out! Field Research Task in Pokemon GO requires players to make three Great Throws. This task isn't always available, so players may have to try out a lot of Pokestops to find it.

The second step of the Bug Out! Catch Challenge features a challenge in which players must evolve two Bug-type Pokemon. Players will be rewarded for doing this with a Grubbin encounter. They must first complete step one, which includes the following challenges and rewards:

Catch 25 Bug-type Pokémon - 25 Poké Balls

Walk 2km - Beedrill encounter

Make 15 Nice Throws - 20 Great Balls

Make 10 Great Throws - 10 Ultra Balls

Make 5 Curveball Throws - 10 Pinap Berries

Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokémon - Combee encounter

Rewards: 2500 XP, 1 Lure Module, and a Shedinjia encounter

Using Grubbin in Pokemon GO

The key to Grubbin in Pokemon GO is evolving it as quickly as possible. Charjabug and Vikavolt are great unique type combinations that form a solid addition to the game.

Players will need 25 Grubbin Candy to get to Charjabug, then 100 more to get to Vikavolt. Players must also be near a Pokestop with an active Magnetic Lure to evolve to Vikavolt.

Pokemon GO players will have a ton of fun with the two new Electric-Bug Pokemon. They simply need to hunt it down and get it to its most powerful form.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish