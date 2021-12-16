Are any Bug-type Pokemon worth using in Pokemon GO?

They're often the butt of jokes in Pokemon titles including Pokemon GO, and sometimes Bug-type Pokemon get the reputation of being weak inside and out. However, there are more than a few Bug-type Pokemon currently in Pokemon GO that are worth not only catching, but powering up and evolving where appropriate.

Shadow versions of certain Bug-type Pokemon like Pinsir and Scizor are also excellent in certain roles. Furthermore, Bug-types still stack up well against Dark, Psychic, and Grass-type Pokemon, who they retain a type effectiveness advantage over. With all of these factors considered, Bug-type Pokemon can still deal plenty of damage in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO: Bug-type Pokemon that are well-regarded in the meta

Bug-type Pokemon like Scizor have carved out a niche in the current meta (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Though Bug-type picks like Ledian, Volbeat/Illumise, and Kricketune are best avoided, there are still more than a few bugs worth a trainer's time. A few have roles in different areas, whether PvE or PvP, but they retain their roles nonetheless.

Below, Pokemon GO trainers can find a few great Bug-type Pokemon catered to PvE and PvP game modes:

PvE

Mega Beedrill

Shadow Scizor

Genesect

Shadow Pinsir

Yanmega

Durant

PvP

Galvantula

Beedrill

Ariados

Leavanny

Escavalier

Heracross

Genesect

Crustle

With so many more Pokemon likely in the pipe to be included in later Pokemon GO content updates, the list of Bug-type Pokemon worth using in-game may grow substantially. Bug fighters such as Araquanid, Golispod, and Volcarona have yet to make their appearance, but their popularity and reputation for being powerful may cause Niantic to look their way sooner rather than later.

Despite there being more than a few powerful Bug-type Pokemon worth using, it's important to know that they still have their fair share of weaknesses and issues. Like any Pokemon, covering these weaknesses with a well-rounded battle team is advised. Since many Bug-types are weak to popular elemental types such as Fire and Rock-type Pokemon, picking a bug Pokemon for one's team can be a significant commitment.

Also Read Article Continues below

Any Pokemon in Pokemon GO worth including in a battle team should have its weaknesses safeguarded to the best of a trainer's ability, but this tends to stand a little more true for Bug-types. Many Bug-type Pokemon don't have great bulk with regards to their defense and stamina stats, so players will want to pick their combatants wisely.

Edited by R. Elahi