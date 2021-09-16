How to catch Moonfin fish in Genshin Impact: Lunar Leviathan event guide

Genshin Impact players will need to capture several Moonfin fish in the Lunar Leviathan to claim their rewards.

Moonfin fish weren't available with the other fish during Genshin Impact 2.1's launch. Hence, some users might be wondering how they can catch this fish. Fortunately, fishing for a Moonfin doesn't deviate from the usual fishing process in the game.

They use the Moonstinger fishing rod to catch this fish and a different type of bait to do so. This new type of bait is called Glowgrass Bait, and they can acquire it from Kujirai Momiji if they need more.

Catching Moonfin fish in Genshin Impact: Lunar Leviathan event guide

Glowgrass Bait is a time-sensitive bait. It will expire on September 19, so Genshin Impact players must catch the Moonfin fish beforehand. They only need to do the Lunar Leviathan event quests to unlock the Glowgrass Bait.

Genshin Impact users can use Moonfin in the Serenitea Pot, as these fish count as Ornamental Fish. They can store them in the Pool of Sapphire Grace.

Moonfin fishing location

Moonfin fish are found here (Image via Genshin Impact)

Moonfin fish are only available at night (18:00 to 6:00). Their location is north of Tartarasuna and east of Nazuchi Beach. There is a Teleport Waypoint directly south of the Moonfin's fishing location.

Genshin Impact gamers must complete the Over the Moon quest to obtain Moonfin fish. This quest will give them both the Moonstinger fishing rod and 20 Glowgrass Bait.

Moonstinger and Glowgrass Bait

The Moonstinger fishing rod (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players can only obtain the Moonstringer fishing rod from the Lunar Leviathan quest. As previously mentioned, they need to progress to the part where they can do the Over the Moon quest.

This fishing rod is the only one that users can use to catch Moonfin. It's also worth noting that this fishing rod is unobtainable outside the Lunar Leviathan event.

It also has the special ability to shorten how long fish will struggle while increasing the gamer's chance of successfully catching them. Leaving the Ideal Tension Zone will reset this acceleration process.

Glowgrass Bait (Image via Genshin Impact)

Glowgrass Bait is unique in that players can use it to obtain all types of fish. However, its primary benefit is for catching the Moonfin fish in the Lunar Leviathan event. The Moonstinger fishing rod never expires, but the Glowgrass Bait will vanish when the event is over.

Genshin Impact users can acquire more Glowgrass Bait by speaking to Kujirai Momiji. This bait is the only one that can catch the Moonfin fish in the Lunar Leviathan event.

Other than that, catching the Moonfin fish is no different from how gamers acquire other fish. They can use the Moonstinger and Glowgrass Bait east of Nazuchi Beach. These fish take longer to catch than usual, but players should be familiar with the mechanics.

