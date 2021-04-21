How to catch Sewaddle in Pokemon GO's Sustainability Week

Sewaddle is a Bug/Grass-type Pokemon from Generation V. While this mon does appear in the wild, trainers in Pokemon GO have a unique opportunity during Sustainability Week to have a guaranteed encounter with one.

This species of Pokemon is particularly weak against a variety of types, including: Bug, Fire, Flying, Ice, Rock, and Poison. Fortunately, it is resistant to Electric, Fighting, Grass, Ground, and Water-type moves used against it in battle.

Though it isn't the most impressive Pokemon, Sewaddle does get quite a bit stronger once it evolves into its final form Leavanny. Therefore, players will want to take advantage of the assured encounter with Sewaddle during Sustainability Week.

Here's how to catch the Bug/Grass-type before this special event comes to a close.

Related: Grimer Spotlight Hour starts April 20th in Pokemon GO

How to catch Sewaddle during Pokemon GO's Sustainability Week

Sewaddle's final form, Leavanny, in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Sure, a player of Pokemon GO could simply hope to happen upon a Sewaddle in the wild as they walk around. However, anyone who desires this Pokemon would be better off taking advantage of a certain Field Research task available during Sustainability Week.

In order to have a chance at getting the Field Research task that rewards a player with a Sewaddle encounter, one must spin Pokestops that they pass by during their travels.

Advertisement

The task that a trainer looking for Sewaddle will want to receive is one that is quite simple to complete. All a player will need to do is use an Incense once they have the correct Field Research task assigned to them, then they'll be rewarded with a chance at catching Sewaddle.

Catching a Sewaddle will put Pokemon GO trainers one step closer to filling out their pokedex and evolving the mon into Leavanny.

Also Read: Top 3 event concepts fans want to see in Pokemon GO