How to catch a shiny Barboach in Pokemon GO

Shiny Pokemon are desired by a lot of trainers in Pokemon GO because of their unique appearance.

These creatures are rare variants of regular Pokemon, which trainers can encounter, especially during special events like Community days. Barboach is a Pokemon from the Hoenn region that has a shiny variant as well.

Catching a Shiny Barboach in Pokemon GO

Image via Reddit (r/TheSilphRoad: u/letsplay1196)

As seen from the screenshot above, the shiny barboach has golden fins, as opposed to its regular counterpart, which has blue fins. Trainers can encounter a Barboach near water bodies, like other water Pokemon, in the game.

As per Silph Road, Barboach does not hatch from eggs, so the only way to catch one is by encountering it in the wild. When it comes to this Pokemon's shiny form, trainers can find it in the wild, but the chance to do so is approximately 1 in 450 to 1 in 500 encounters.

Barboach evolves into the Whiscash in Pokemon GO. The shiny Whiscash has dark blue and orange accents. It's just a regular Whiscash, but, well, darker. Barboach isn't that powerful a Pokemon in Pokemon GO, but once evolved into a Whiscash, it turns into a decent Pokemon in the game.

Barboach has a very simple moveset. Being a Ground and Water-type Pokemon, it knows the moves "mud shot" and "water gun." It's resistant towards Rock and Steel, among other types, but it's vulnerable to Grass.

Tickets for the Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto are available in the in-game store right now. This ticketed event will commence on February 20th, 2021, and will last for 12 hours.

Trainers participating in this event will have 12 hours to catch all the 150 Pokemon that first appeared in the Kanto region. Those participating will also get a chance to encounter a shiny Mew by completing special researches in Pokemon GO.