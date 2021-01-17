Pokemon GO community in awe after seeing player use his cat as a stylus

Cats can be versatile animals. But using a cat as a stylus to play Pokemon GO isn't really heard of too often.

Using a cat as a stylus in Pokemon GO

Image via Reddit (r/pokemongo: u/lazyleiz)

When it comes to Pokemon GO, players usually use their fingers to toss pokeballs. However, a user on Reddit going by the name u/lazyleiz used their cat as a stylus in a gym battle in Pokemon GO. The cat in the video did not budge one bit and complied with their owner to top it off. It's a pretty hilarious and a cute video. The full video can be found here.

Reddit responded in its usual flair. Users were awestruck by the cuteness exhibited in the video.

Image via Reddit (r/pokemongo)

Image via Reddit (r/pokemongo)

The user also goes on to detail how she adopted the cat from her local shelter. And urges another user to adopt cats from shelters as well.

Image via Reddit (r/pokemongo)

Whoever has seen the video will agree that the cat is pretty versatile when catching Pokemon in Pokemon GO. It's nice to see people finding newer ways to indulge in the game years after it's release.

As a part of the its anniversary celebration this year, Pokemon GO is expected to host a ticketed event where trainers will be able to catch all the 150 Pokemon from the Kanto region. The Pokemon GO Kanto Tour will feature two versions - the red and the green version.

We’re excited to announce that Hoenn will be the next region featured in our countdown celebration leading up to #PokemonGOTour: Kanto! https://t.co/k73IF45fWD pic.twitter.com/2GantKpjQZ — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) January 13, 2021

The trading range will also be increased to 40KM to facilitate easier trade between trainers. Those who buy a ticket will have a chance to catch the Shiny Mew, which will be available by completing an event-specific special research. Although the event lasts only for 12 hours, trainers will complete the research concerning the Shiny Mew over a longer period of time in Pokemon GO. This April, Nintendo users will also see Pokemon Snap releasing on the Nintendo Switch. Trainers can pre-order the game for their devices now itself.