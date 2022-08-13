How to change your avatar in Tower of Fantasy

Customization is huge in gaming these days, and Tower of Fantasy (ToF) offers plenty of it. Players have an entire profile page that is available to customize in the game. They can select a unique username for this page and also give their character a name, so the profile reflects their personality.

When players view the profile of another gamer, they'll see an avatar and a special frame that sits around it. This can also be changed through the Character menu.

How to select an avatar in Tower of Fantasy

Players can obtain a ton of avatars in Tower of Fantasy (Image via Perfect World)

Tower of Fantasy is full of menus that players can access, which feature a wide array of character customizations as well as abilities. One of these menus is the Backpack screen.

This is where the avatar and profile details can be altered. Here's how to do so:

On mobile devices, tap the symbol with the three hexagons in the top-right corner of the screen. PC players can click the same symbol with their mouse.

Tap or click on the Backpack menu, which is near the bottom of the other menus available.

Select the option that says Character at the bottom left of the Backpack screen.

In the Character menu, players can change their avatar settings by tapping or clicking on the current avatar next to the character's name at the top right.

Scroll through the available avatars, select a new one, and confirm the change.

While redeemable codes offer free avatars, the most recent ones are no longer valid; however, additional codes may be given in the future. That said, new avatars can be earned by simply playing the game.

How to change the avatar frame in Tower of Fantasy

Avatar and Avatar Frame customization options are found in the same area of Tower of Fantasy (Image via Perfect World)

One option players have when changing their avatar photograph is the avatar frame. This surrounds the character in the avatar and gives the image a bit more of a pop.

Players can access the avatar frame by following most of the steps required to change the avatar:

Go to the Character menu on the Backpack screen just as before.

Tap or click on the avatar photo next to the character's name.

Select the Avatar Frame tab to see what frames are available.

Clicking on or tapping an Avatar Frame will let players preview it around the currently selected avatar.

Confirm the choice to fully change the avatar frame.

In either the Avatar or Avatar Frame submenu, players can click on the ones that are locked to see what they'd look like if they were owned. Doing this will also give some context for how they can be earned.

Under the description of the Avatar/Avatar Frame and above the status, there will be a brief summary of what players need to accomplish to obtain the relevant customization item.

