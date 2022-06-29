How to change your character's appearance in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

One of the customization features in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is the ability to change characters' appearances. It isn't an obvious mechanic in the game, and players may have completely missed it during their first few hours of playtime. While there aren't a ton of options for appearance changes, players can still tweak their character's looks to a certain degree.

Every single character can have their look altered in some way. Players just need to head back to their camp and interact with their journal. The 'Change Appearance' option is hidden in that location.

Steps to change a character's appearance in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

The journal is how players can access appearances (Image via Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes)

To get started, players will first need to unlock the ability to change appearances. This can be done by completing Chapter 3 as part of the Prologue. Once the battle and cutscenes are all done, players are sent back to their Personal Quarters.

This spot in the Base Camp is where a lot of party customization and settings can be fiddled with. Here's how to change character appearances while here in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes:

Interact with the journal on the table in the corner

When the menu appears, select the first option, 'Change Appearance'

Players have the option to change a character's appearance for both their time in the camp and in battle

Only clothes can be changed, not the physical attributes of a character

Simply select what appearance change to make and confirm it

Daniel Short @djshort89 #NintendoSwitch Petra and Yuri in the costume selection. I was also not expecting Ladislava and Hannemann, though him being here makes sense when you remember his Support Conversations with Edelgard. #FireEmblem Petra and Yuri in the costume selection. I was also not expecting Ladislava and Hannemann, though him being here makes sense when you remember his Support Conversations with Edelgard. #FireEmblem #NintendoSwitch https://t.co/uknvWi5J7p

While there aren't too many options, players can select a few different outfits for their units. Here is every camp appearance option:

Academy : This will put the character in their Academy uniform from the beginning of Fire Emblems Warriors: Three Houses. It is the base outfit they are seen in before any changes are made.

: This will put the character in their Academy uniform from the beginning of Fire Emblems Warriors: Three Houses. It is the base outfit they are seen in before any changes are made. War: The War outfit is a character-specific outfit that fits their appearance for the war taking place in the game.

Here are all of the battle appearance categories available:

Standard Issue : This is the default outfit that characters are seen wearing initially throughout their time in battle.

: This is the default outfit that characters are seen wearing initially throughout their time in battle. Unique : This still sees the character wear their Standard Issue outfit but will add some gear unique to the character that helps them stand out from the rest of the party.

: This still sees the character wear their Standard Issue outfit but will add some gear unique to the character that helps them stand out from the rest of the party. Class-Based: Characters can have their class changed, and this outfit will reflect whatever the character's current class is.

It isn't difficult to change a character's appearance in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. It just isn't explained well within the game, and players have to make an effort to find the customization option for themselves.

Players are hopeful that more appearance options will be added with future updates or any downloadable content that may arrive in the game. However, none of that has been confirmed as of yet.

Until that does happen, players will have to make do with the available choices. Players can change a character's class to open up a different outfit for them and get the full experience of the feature.

