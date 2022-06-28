Players will be spending a considerable amount of time at their War Camp in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, before and after missions.

It is the central hub where Fire Emblem fans will get the opportunity to prepare for their next campaign, speak with the characters they recruited, and even train them. Before venturing out again, players should be absolutely certain that they accomplished everything they could at the War Camp to give themselves the best chance of finishing the next mission.

Another feature of War Camps in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is leveling up the mechanic itself. Just like the characters who players recruit, the War Camp can be improved too. Various benefits exist that Fire Emblem fans are awarded for doing so, which should be taken advantage of when they leave for their next mission.

It will feel like second nature in no time. Speak with everyone around the War Camp, train recruits, then see if any upgrades are available for the War Camp. Every player will have to make it part of their mission, so here is how to level up the War Camp in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes.

A guide on leveling up the camp in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

When players complete missions in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes and take over an area, there is an opportunity to locate valuable resources. This is done through the act of surveying. So, Fire Emblem fans should make a habit of surveying areas they conquer.

At War Camp, players gain access to various facilities like the Supply Depot and the Training Grounds. These can be upgraded with valuable resources found from victories, and with the Supply Master or Anna's Shop.

To upgrade facilities and level up the War Camp, players have to:

Step 1 : Speak to the Facilities Master.

: Speak to the Facilities Master. Step 2: Choose a facility to upgrade. Collect the resources that are needed.

Leveling up the War Camp in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is incredibly important as it directly impacts the number of Training Points and Activity Points a player has. Training Points are crucial for improving units, like Byleth, while Activity Points are useful for completing Activities that boost morale.

With all that said and done, players should be aware that not all the facilities at the camp can be upgraded. Only a few have no additional upgrades beyond their original purpose, such as:

Strategist : For accessing the War Map.

: For accessing the War Map. Facilities Master : The building that upgrades other facilities does not, in fact, get an upgrade for itself.

: The building that upgrades other facilities does not, in fact, get an upgrade for itself. Reward Master : The Reward Master only keeps track of achievements.

: The Reward Master only keeps track of achievements. Record Keeper : For replaying previous missions.

: For replaying previous missions. Personal Quarters: Only good for customization and spending Renown.

While the facilities listed above aren’t upgradeable, it doesn’t make them any less important. The Record, for example, is great for players who want to repeat missions and earn better ranks. And come New Game+, players will get a lot of value out of spending their Renown in their personal quarters.

