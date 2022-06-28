How to increase characters' morale in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes has a morale system that directly ties the characters' effectiveness in battle to their morale. The higher the morale, the better they'll perform in battle.

In the latest Fire Emblem game, it is imperative to increase a character's morale to its fullest whenever possible. This will see them do massive amounts of damage compared to when their morale is lower.

High morale gives everyone in the party a much better chance of surviving some of the brutal campaign missions. Players should ensure that they speak with party members often and provide gifts or do activities with them to keep their morale up. Here's a detailed guide to morale in the latest Fire Emblem installment.

How to check morale in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Go to the roster on the Convoy page to check morale levels in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes (Image via Nintendo)

Players can check the morale of various characters in the game by going to the Convoy page. Here, players can simply select the character they'd like to view, and the right side of the screen will showcase their profile.

The Convoy Page shows their HP, stats, class, abilities, and morale. Morale is marked with an emoji-style face that changes depending on its level.

There are four morale icons to take into consideration when viewing a character's information:

Grayish-blue Neutral Face

Orange Happy Face

Yellow Excited Face

Joyous Green Face

The green face is the highest their morale can be. This means they will deal the most damage possible in battle. Gamers should be sure to keep checking and raising it as it may fall back down over time.

How to increase morale in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

The in-game explainer of the morale system (Image via Nintendo)

The game offers a handful of ways for players to increase the morale of their party members. Every character has a morale meter that can be interacted with in order to see it rise.

Here's how to do so:

Give the character a gift

Cook with the character

Volunteer around the camp to help the character with any tasks

Winning battles with the character in the party

Characters who receive the MVP award after a battle will see their morale increase by one level

Most of the ways that build morale cost Activity Points. Since there are a limited number of them, it is best to give characters gifts or use them in battle so that they receive the MVP status once the battle is completed.

Gamers should look to the bottom right of the screen when giving a character a gift in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. This shows the character's likes and dislikes. Ensuring they are given something from the Likes section will increase their morale.

In Classic Mode, characters are permanently dead when they fall in battle. The Standard Mode replaces this with a loss of one morale level when their HP drops to zero.

In addition, morale levels reset every time a new chapter begins in the campaign. Players will need to work to increase morale once a chapter has been finished and they have moved on to the next.

