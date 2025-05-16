How to change language in Doom The Dark Ages - PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S

If you're getting ready to embark on the dark world of Doom The Dark Ages, you may be wondering how to change language settings across various platforms. Whatever device you're gaming on - PC, PlayStation 5, or Xbox Series X|S - it's wonderful to play the game in a language you feel most at ease with. The game was released on May 15, 2025, and making sure your settings are just right can enhance the whole adventure.

Ad

The good news? Changing the language is pretty simple — though the steps vary depending on where you’re playing.

Steps to change language in Doom The Dark Ages

Whether you're playing Doom the Dark Ages on a console, Steam, or Battle.net, let's go over how to switch the language. Don't worry, everything is pretty simple.

On Steam

Playing on Steam? This is what you must do:

Ad

Trending

Open your Steam Library.

Find DOOM: The Dark Ages, then right-click on it.

Click on Properties.

Go to the Language tab.

Pick your preferred language from the dropdown list.

That’s it! Steam might take a moment to download the language files and may ask for a quick restart, but then you’re all set.

The steps to change language in Doom The Dark Ages are easy (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Also read: How to boost FPS in Doom The Dark Ages

Ad

For Battle.net

For those using Battle.net, here's how to change language:

Launch the Battle.net app and navigate to your Games Library.

Choose DOOM: The Dark Ages.

Click Settings (or Game Settings, depending on the version).

Find the Language option.

Select your desired language from the list.

Once selected, it can take a few seconds for Battle.net to implement the changes, after which you will be ready to go.

Ad

Also read: Doom The Dark Ages freezing on PC error

For Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5

Console players get a slightly different experience. To change language in Doom The Dark Ages, you must edit your console's system settings:

Navigate to your console's Settings.

Find Language & Location, or a comparable choice.

Select the language that you wish the system (and game) to use.

Restart your console if needed.

Keep in mind that if the game doesn’t support your selected language, it will default to English.

Ad

Also read: Possible reasons and fixes for Doom The Dark Ages crashing on PlayStation 5

Check out our other article from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Das Akash Das is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. Though Akash has a master’s degree in biotechnology and years of experience working as a research associate and graphics designer, his love of video games has driven him to choose a career as a gaming journalist.



It was the venerable Call of Duty and Need for Speed franchises that sparked his love for the medium. Presently, he prefers multiplayer experiences like Valorant and regards renowned YouTuber Shroud as an inspiration.



Apart from gaming, Akash enjoys traveling, go-karting, and long drives. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.