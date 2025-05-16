  • home icon
  How to change language in Doom The Dark Ages - PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S

How to change language in Doom The Dark Ages - PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S

By Akash Das
Modified May 16, 2025 10:27 GMT
Getting started with changing language in Doom The Dark Ages - PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S (Image via Bethesda Softworks)
Getting started with changing language in Doom The Dark Ages - PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

If you're getting ready to embark on the dark world of Doom The Dark Ages, you may be wondering how to change language settings across various platforms. Whatever device you're gaming on - PC, PlayStation 5, or Xbox Series X|S - it's wonderful to play the game in a language you feel most at ease with. The game was released on May 15, 2025, and making sure your settings are just right can enhance the whole adventure.

The good news? Changing the language is pretty simple — though the steps vary depending on where you’re playing.

Steps to change language in Doom The Dark Ages

Whether you're playing Doom the Dark Ages on a console, Steam, or Battle.net, let's go over how to switch the language. Don't worry, everything is pretty simple.

On Steam

Playing on Steam? This is what you must do:

  • Open your Steam Library.
  • Find DOOM: The Dark Ages, then right-click on it.
  • Click on Properties.
  • Go to the Language tab.
  • Pick your preferred language from the dropdown list.

That’s it! Steam might take a moment to download the language files and may ask for a quick restart, but then you’re all set.

The steps to change language in Doom The Dark Ages are easy (Image via Bethesda Softworks)
The steps to change language in Doom The Dark Ages are easy (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

For Battle.net

For those using Battle.net, here's how to change language:

  • Launch the Battle.net app and navigate to your Games Library.
  • Choose DOOM: The Dark Ages.
  • Click Settings (or Game Settings, depending on the version).
  • Find the Language option.
  • Select your desired language from the list.

Once selected, it can take a few seconds for Battle.net to implement the changes, after which you will be ready to go.

For Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5

Console players get a slightly different experience. To change language in Doom The Dark Ages, you must edit your console's system settings:

  • Navigate to your console's Settings.
  • Find Language & Location, or a comparable choice.
  • Select the language that you wish the system (and game) to use.
  • Restart your console if needed.

Keep in mind that if the game doesn’t support your selected language, it will default to English.

