There's been a rampant rise in Doom The Dark Ages freezing on PC error. Numerous players have reported quite a few instances of their game freezing, and without any error codes popping up for it. Since its official release on May 15, 2025, the community has been looking for solutions that might help them get rid of this problem.

This article will explore the possible reasons why the Doom The Dark Ages freezing on PC error keeps recurring for players, and how they can potentially bypass it.

Note: The steps discussed only serve as temporary workarounds and may not permanently solve your problem.

Possible reasons for Doom The Dark Ages freezing on PC error

While we do not have an official statement indicating the reason that causes the Doom The Dark Ages freezing on PC error, players largely speculate that it could potentially be a GPU driver problem. Some believe it's a problem within the title's code, and the developers can only fix it via a hotfix patch.

However, if it is not a code issue, and there's a chance that you can fix it by yourself, we believe that you should try out some of these solutions.

Potential fixes for Doom The Dark Ages freezing on PC error

Here are some of our workarounds that you can try to hopefully bypass the freezing issue in Doom The Dark Ages:

1) Update GPU driver

Download the latest drivers to fix Doom The Dark Ages freezing on PC error (Image via Nvidia)

Before you try anything else, we believe that you should immediately update your graphics driver before launching Doom. The developers have insisted that you have the latest GPU driver to ensure that you have a smooth gameplay experience.

To get your hands on the latest driver for your GPU, follow these steps:

Open your browser Search for the official webpage for your GPU's manufacturer, be it Nvidia or AMD. Here, you can find a dedicated tab for drivers. Input your model and other details, and click on the topmost result. Ensure you perform a clean installation.

Once that is done, you can now try to run Doom again. The problem should get fixed. If not, you can try some of our other solutions.

2) Enable your discrete GPU

Enabling discrete GPU on your computer (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming)

Chances are, your game might be running on your computer's integrated graphics settings. If you are using Windows 11 and you have not enabled the right configurations within the explorer, your device might prioritize using your integrated GPU over your discrete GPU.

To fix that, you can follow these steps:

Search for Graphics Settings on the Windows search bar.

Open the application 'Doom The Dark Ages'.

Next, choose your preferred graphics processor, which, in this case, would be your discrete GPU. You have to choose the option 'Maximum Performance'.

Click on 'Save' to store these settings.

Once done, your computer will prioritize using your discrete GPU whenever running the title. This should fix the Doom The Dark Ages freezing on PC error.

3) Verify game files

Verifying the integrity of game files using Steam (Image via Valve)

There's a chance that some of your game files might potentially be corrupt. This generally can be attributed to faulty downloads and sometimes, hindered installation processes. There's an easy fix to this problem. Simply verify all game files using the game launcher.

If you are using Steam, you can follow these steps to verify your game files:

Launch Steam and log in with your credentials.

Go to the 'Library' tab, and locate the game.

Right-click on the icon, and click on 'Properties'.

Go to the 'Installed Files' tab, and here, you'll find a prompt stating 'Verify the integrity of game files'.

Click on this prompt.

Once you do that, you will initialise a full sweep of your game files for Doom The Dark Ages. Steam will automatically cleanse and remove all corrupted files and replace them with a fresh copy.

Upon following these steps, you should be able to bypass the Doom The Dark Ages freezing on PC error

That's everything that you need to know about fixing the Doom: The Dark Ages freezing on PC error. For more related guides, check these links below:

