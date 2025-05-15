Doom The Dark Ages crashing on PlayStation 5: Possible reasons and fixes

PlayStation 5 players venturing into the dark and violent universe of Doom: The Dark Ages might experience their gameplay suddenly cut short by surprise crashes. While fans enthusiastically discover this medieval-themed spin on the iconic DOOM franchise, some have experienced problems like the game freezing, crashing to the home screen, and not launching at all.

While it can be frustrating, a few tried-and-tested methods might help restore stability. In this article, we take a closer look at what might be causing these crashes and how PlayStation 5 players can get back into the demon-slaying action.

Note: The fixes mentioned here are workarounds and are not guaranteed to work in every case.

Potential fixes for Doom The Dark Ages crashing on PlayStation 5

1) Restart the game

This one’s straightforward and often surprisingly effective. If the game starts acting weird or suddenly crashes, give it a fresh start.

Press and hold the [PS] button on your controller to open the Control Center.

Highlight Doom: The Dark Ages, hit [Options], and select Close Game.

Once it’s closed, highlight the game again and press [X] to reopen it.

A quick restart can clear up temporary glitches and get things running smoothly again on your PlayStation 5.

2) Power cycle your console

Sometimes, your console just needs a breather, like the rest of us. A full power cycle helps clear out deeper system bugs a regular restart won’t fix.

Press the [PS] button and head to the quick menu.

Select the power symbol, then Turn Off PS5 (not Rest Mode).

Wait for the console to shut down fully, then remove the plug.

After 10 seconds or so, reconnect it and turn it on.

Power cycling your console can fix the performance dipping problem (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

This process gives your PlayStation 5 a clean slate and can solve more persistent crashing issues.

3) Uninstall and reinstall the game

If all else fails, your game files could be corrupted. It's inconvenient, but reinstalling the game usually sorts it out.

Go to Settings > Storage > Console Storage > Games and Apps.

Find Doom: The Dark Ages, then select and delete it.

After it’s been taken off, go to your game library and install it again.

This guarantees that you are playing a fresh version of the game, devoid of any corrupted files that could have caused crashes on your PlayStation 5.

Game crashes can absolutely ruin the mood to pay, particularly in a title as intense and immersive as Doom: The Dark Ages. The silver lining here is that most PlayStation 5 players can resolve the problem in just a few easy steps. Whether it's a quick reboot, a complete power cycle, or reinstalling the game, these solutions can get you back to demon-slaying without all the fuss.

