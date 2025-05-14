Does DOOM: The Dark Ages have multiplayer?

In a surprising turn of events, id Software's latest title, DOOM: The Dark Ages, does away with the typical multiplayer aspect in favor of an entirely single-player experience. This is a drastic change for the storied DOOM franchise, hitherto renowned for its action-packed multiplayer modes.

Launching on May 15, 2025, DOOM: The Dark Ages is a prequel to the 2016 reboot that places players in a dark, medieval-themed universe where the Doom Slayer's backstory plays out. Releasing on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC — available through day-one access on Xbox Game Pass — the game has new gameplay features such as melee combat, parry system, and piloting a mech or riding a dragon.

DOOM: The Dark Ages: Does it have multiplayer?

The short answer? No. DOOM: The Dark Ages is strictly a single-player experience, and according to id Software, that’s entirely by design.

Executive Producer Marty Stratton confirmed in a Q&A at Xbox's Developer Direct covered by Eurogamer that the decision to leave out multiplayer was made early on.

Rather than splitting their efforts, all the energy and creativity went into building the biggest, most ambitious single-player campaign of the series. Over time, it’s become clear that most players turn to modern DOOM games for the heart-racing solo action, not the multiplayer modes.

DOOM (2016) and DOOM Eternal had online matchmaking options, but they didn’t exactly steal the spotlight. The arena-style combat in 2016’s game and the demon-versus-slayer Battlemode in Eternal had their moments, but they never captured the same lasting excitement as the campaign itself.

In contrast, the solo gameplay is fast, fluid, and packed with heavy metal mayhem, which is what fans still rave about.

DOOM: The Dark Ages offers an immersive single-player experience (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

By skipping this mode, id Software freed up time and resources to push the boundaries of what’s possible in a single-player DOOM game.

That’s how we’re getting huge features like the mech suit and dragon-riding sequences — additions that might not have been feasible if the team also had to balance multiplayer components. It’s a trade-off, sure, but one that seems to favor quality over quantity.

For fans who enjoy teaming up or competing head-to-head online, the lack of multiplayer will be a disappointment. But the devs feel that by not including it, they are able to build a richer, more concentrated experience — one that fully respects what DOOM has become.

