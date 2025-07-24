Language in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers matters more than you’d expect, especially if you like following the story. Since a big part of the game’s lore is told through boss encounters and dialogue, thanks to the whole “Feathering” concept, it helps to experience it in a language you’re comfortable with.

That said, you can't adjust language in Wuchang Fallen Feathers at any time. Here’s how to change both audio and text language in the game.

A guide to changing the language in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Hover to the settings menu (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // 505 Games)

While Chinese audio with English subtitles is recommended for an authentic experience in Wuchang, you can only change your language settings from the Title Screen. When you start the game for the first time, you’ll be prompted to choose both audio and text languages (English, Chinese, or Japanese) before the opening cutscene begins.

For subtitles, you have options in English, French, Italian, German, Brazilian Portuguese, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, Russian, and Simplified/Traditional Chinese.

If you've already started your journey and want to switch languages later, first save your game at a shrine, return to the Title Screen, and then follow the steps below. There’s no Language tab in the in-game settings while playing, so heading back to the main menu is your only way.

Once you’re back at the Title Screen, here’s how to change language in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers:

Select Settings. Scroll to Language Settings below the Advanced Graphics Settings. Use your mouse or the keyboard arrows to pick the Text Language and Voice Language you want.

Once confirmed, the game will apply your changes. You can then continue your save with the updated language settings. Note that in some unique cutscenes, such as the one involving Dhatunga’s singing, Chinese voice lines may still be used, even if another language is selected. This happens only in rare cases.

This concludes our guides on changing language in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

