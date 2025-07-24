How to change language in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

By Rishi Pallav
Modified Jul 24, 2025 02:00 GMT
This guide will help you to change language settings in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // 505 Games)
This guide will help you to change language settings in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // 505 Games)

Language in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers matters more than you’d expect, especially if you like following the story. Since a big part of the game’s lore is told through boss encounters and dialogue, thanks to the whole “Feathering” concept, it helps to experience it in a language you’re comfortable with.

Ad

That said, you can't adjust language in Wuchang Fallen Feathers at any time. Here’s how to change both audio and text language in the game.

A guide to changing the language in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Hover to the settings menu (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // 505 Games)
Hover to the settings menu (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // 505 Games)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

While Chinese audio with English subtitles is recommended for an authentic experience in Wuchang, you can only change your language settings from the Title Screen. When you start the game for the first time, you’ll be prompted to choose both audio and text languages (English, Chinese, or Japanese) before the opening cutscene begins.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

For subtitles, you have options in English, French, Italian, German, Brazilian Portuguese, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, Russian, and Simplified/Traditional Chinese.

If you've already started your journey and want to switch languages later, first save your game at a shrine, return to the Title Screen, and then follow the steps below. There’s no Language tab in the in-game settings while playing, so heading back to the main menu is your only way.

Ad

Also read: Wuchang Fallen Feathers Deluxe Edition: Pricing, content, and is it worth getting?

Once you’re back at the Title Screen, here’s how to change language in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers:

  1. Select Settings.
  2. Scroll to Language Settings below the Advanced Graphics Settings.
  3. Use your mouse or the keyboard arrows to pick the Text Language and Voice Language you want.

Once confirmed, the game will apply your changes. You can then continue your save with the updated language settings. Note that in some unique cutscenes, such as the one involving Dhatunga’s singing, Chinese voice lines may still be used, even if another language is selected. This happens only in rare cases.

Ad

This concludes our guides on changing language in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

Check out more articles on the game:

About the author
Rishi Pallav

Rishi Pallav

Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his love for gaming and tech was sparked by childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During college, he balanced late-night tech reviews with competitive sessions of FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant — even stepping into tournaments for these titles. When he's not deep in the gaming world, you'll find him strumming his guitar, blending his passion for music with creativity

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications