How to change the leader of a guild in Lost Ark

Lost Ark is a very popular MMORPG with a lively community and a wide variety of interesting activities for groups of strangers. The game encourages players to get involved, meet their fellow adventurers, and work together to brave the world's challenges.

Guilds offer a variety of benefits to players, including new research tasks and weekly group challenges. The player that forges the Guild becomes its leader, which comes with certain responsibilities. If a Guild leader wishes to abdicate their position, they only need to pick their successor.

How to change Guild leaders in Lost Ark

The role of guild leader falls to the player who started the group, but that player might not always want the job. Leaders are tasked with delegating duties to other members, leading research, and promoting other members to important roles.

The current leader must elect a deputy to elect a new guild leader. The guild can have two officers and one deputy selected by the leader. Open the Guild menu and navigate to the Guildmates tab to promote an existing member.

Find the player serving as a deputy and right-click their username in the list. Select the Set Position option, and promote that player to the Deputy position.

Now that there's an official second in command open the Guild menu. It can be found in the community tab or opened by pressing ALT+U. Click the right arrow on the tabs, which will reveal the Manage tab.

In that menu, players should find the Change Leader button. Press it, and the leader will be given a prompt to turn over the crown to their deputy. This will leave the deputy in charge of the guild until they are prepared to give it up.

Removing a leader in Lost Ark

Players in a less friendly guild situation may have noticed that the leader is in charge of that process. Lost Ark doesn't offer an option to boot a leader without their agreement.

Other players can navigate to and press the Change Leader button, but doing so will prompt the current leader. If the guildmaster decides to stick around, the deputy or any other member can do nothing about it.

A bad guildmaster can make playing as a team extremely difficult, so it's a shame that players can't hold an election or stage a coup. The game features thousands of guilds, so hunting for a better one is always an option.

Changing guild leadership requires the leader's affirmative choice and the election of a deputy. Lost Ark players in charge can give up the crown whenever they like, but guild members may have to resort to abandoning their guild to escape.

