How to change your name in The Finals

The Finals is the latest competitive shooter in the market developed and published by Embark Studios. The Stockholm-based studio is the ex-employee of Dice, responsible for some of the best Battlefield games in the past. With The Finals, Embark has found a perfect balance between casual and competitive game modes as you get to pick any of the three classes from the game, namely, Light, Medium, and Heavy. Each class comes with abilities, gadgets, and weapons that are unique to their kit.

After deciding on your class, the game will drop you into the arena, where you will paired with two other players in your squad. While you will be pre-assigned a social name in-game, Finals allows you to change the tag anytime you want.

How can you easily change your name in The Finals from Embark's Website?

While you can change your Steam, PSN, and Microsoft ID to change your name, it will only be visible to your friends list in-game or on the specific platform. However, the rest of the lobby in a match will still see your display name.

Embark Studios link from in-game (Image via The Finals)

Here's how you can change it:

Link your Embark Account with your email using the in-game link in the 'Extras' section.

Once linked, visit the official Embark website and click on the username shown on the top right of the screen.

Tap on Profile to continue navigate to the Account section and click on it.

Upon visiting the Account tab, you can access more options, such as your account details, email, password, and your display name.

Click on the display name bar and the Edit button to change it to your preference. Usually, the default display name is followed by a # and numbers.

After editing, click the Save Changes button to save your name and exit the website.

Your display name in The Finals is what other players see while you are in a game. It is a customizable option and pretty easy to change. Unlike many other publishers and their launchers, Embark allows you to change your name as many times without requiring payment.

Ever since The Finals' full launch, the game has been receiving a pretty positive response from gamers across the globe. Not only has the title delivered a fresh take on competitive FPS with chaotic destruction and new game modes, but it has also successfully maintained a balance between competitive and casual communities.

With Season 1 being a positive update for the game, fans are expecting much more from Embark in the coming months.