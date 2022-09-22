How to change your Nickname in Splatoon 3

Splatoon 3 offers players a lot of customization features, especially when it comes to allowing players to personalize their Inklings and Octalings.

This ranges from players getting to pick the race of their character, eye color, hairstyle, and even their nicknames. While the latest franchise entry does not allow players to customize or change everything after they have made their initial choices, there are a few things that fans will be able to change later on in the game, with one of them being their Nickname.

Splatoon North America @SplatoonNA And once you reach level 30, you'll get a special photo stand that you can proudly display in your locker. Are any of your Photo Mode shots frameworthy? It's up to you to decide! You can show off your photography skills and your boss-size locker all at once. And once you reach level 30, you'll get a special photo stand that you can proudly display in your locker. Are any of your Photo Mode shots frameworthy? It's up to you to decide! You can show off your photography skills and your boss-size locker all at once. https://t.co/ClPpVkqIum

Names are a core element of any online multiplayer experience, as they are the first thing that other players will see during matchmaking and Splatoon 3 is no stranger to this fact. This is why Nintendo has the option for players to change their Nicknames in their latest shooter title.

Today's guide will go over how fans will be able to change their Nicknames in Splatoon 3.

Changing a Nickname in Splatoon 3

Splatoon 3 players will not be able to change the Nickname of their characters from the get-go. When you're planning to change your nickname in the game, there are a few prerequisites as well as certain things to keep in mind.

Before you are able to access the method to change nicknames in the shooter, you must first complete the Splatoon 3 tutorial, which will be done once you finish one Turf Battle. Once the tutorial is completed, you will then need to make your way to the Battle Lobby. Head to the screen next to the elevator and activate it.

Clicking this will take you to a menu, where you will be presented with the option to Edit Splashtag, Get Stuff, Battle Logs, as well as Change Nickname. Upon selecting the appropriate option, you will be required to pick a name that is 10 characters long.

It’s important to note here that certain words are prohibited, especially if they are considered to be profane by the game's moderators. If you do get to bypass that rule, it’s likely that you will receive a ban in the future if another player reports you for an inappropriate name.

Along with the Nickname, your ID number changes as well, which is why Splatoon 3 does not allow you to change your Nickname whenever you want. Once it’s been changed, you will have to wait for about 30 days to change it again.

Nicknames are not the only thing that you will be able to customize. The shooter allows you to get your hands on various titles and decorations as you achieve milestones in the shooter, which you can use to customize your Splashtags even further.

Currently, Nicknames are the only customization feature that players will need to wait for a period of 30 days to change. For any other Splashtag cosmetic feature, it can be edited at any time and as many times as needed.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far