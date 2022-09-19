Splatoon 3 collectible guide: How to obtain all Gold Records in Campaign mode

Splatoon 3’s story mode is divided into stages that players will be required to beat if they wish to progress through the narrative and reach the end game.

While the shooter allows one to skip through stages, players are advised against it, as each stage has a lot of collectibles that fans will be able to get their hands on.

From Sardiniums to Decorations and Gold Records, there is a lot of loot that one will come across in all the sites of Splatoon 3 while they explore the arena.

Most of these loots have cosmetic value, especially the Gold Records, that allow one to customize the music being played during various portions of the game. For completionists, getting their hands on all the Gold Records is key to 100% the story mode. However, some records will prove to be more difficult to find than others in the shooter.

Today’s guide will therefore go over all the locations of the Gold Records in Splatoon 3’s campaign mode, and how players will be able to acquire them.

Obtaining all Gold Records in Splatoon 3 Campaign mode

Here is a list of all the Gold Records in Splatoon 3’s Campaign mode and where to find them:

1) Site 1

Gold Record 1

The first Gold Record can be obtained on top of the machine that is located just east of the 'Splat You on the Flip Side' Kettle.

Gold Record 2

The second Gold Record in Site 1 can be found to the southeast of the "Zip, Splat, and Jump" Kettle.

Gold Record 3

The third record for the Splatoon 3 site is near a big blue storage crate, which is to the south of the "What Caused the Big Bang" Kettle.

2) Site 2

Gold Record 1

The first Site 2 Gold Record is located just north east of the "Splitting Crosshairs" Kettle.

Gold Record 2

The next one can be found on a platform which is located just southeast of the "Getting Lost in Three Easy Steps" Kettle

Gold Record 3

For the final record of the site, players will be required to make their way to the north of the "Tread Heavily" Kettle.

3) Site 3

Gold Record 1

The first Gold Record for Site 3 can be located on the east of the "Climbing the Corporate Splatter" Kettle.

Gold Record 2

The second one can be spotted near some musical equipment to the south of the "Rail Pass" Kettle.

Gold Record 3

The last one can be found to the northern corner of the Site.

4) Site 4

Gold Record 1

The first record for the site can be obtained after destroying the ooze which located to the south of the "Splash the Block Party" Kettle.

Gold Record 2

The next one is located near the DJ Turntable and awesome amplifiers to the south of the "Flying Worst Class" Kettle.

Gold Record 3

The last Splatoon 3 Gold Record on the site will be located to the northern corner of Site 4, near some music equipment.

5) Site 5

Gold Record 1

Destroy the ooze next to the "Learn to Reflect" Kettle to find some music equipment with a Gold Record.

Gold Record 2

For the second one, players will once again be required to destroy some ooze present to the rest of the "Upside to Enemy Backsides" Kettle.

Gold Record 3

The third one for the site will also be obtained after destroying the ooze to the east of the "Too Many Snipers" Kettle.

6) Site 6 Gold

Gold Record 1

The first Gold Record for Splatoon 3’s Site 6 can be found right next to the "Bet You Mist Us" Kettle.

Gold Record 2

The second one will be buried in the ground near the skyscraper by the "Octarian Heights" Kettle.

Gold Record 3

The final Gold Record will be near the "Don't Tease with the Keys" Kettle.

Each site has three Gold Records that players will be able to obtain in Splatoon 3’s story mode, and for completionists, these collectives are a must-have in the inventory.

