How to check if Electronic Arts' servers are down

Electronic Arts is one of the most polarizing companies in the gaming community, but it also owns many of the biggest multiplayer games on the market. Between its yearly sports titles, the massive Battlefield franchise, and the hugely popular battle royale Apex Legends, the studio oversees a lot.

With that in mind, when EA's servers aren't functioning, countless gamers are left without access to their favorite title. Online games always struggle from time to time, but some problems are more catastrophic than others. When players discover they can't enter a match, they need to know where the problem lies.

Checking Electronic Arts' server status

Electronic Arts is the publisher behind a ton of important titles, which leaves them in charge of communicating a ton of information. There are plenty of online outlets that report and constantly update information about the company's servers.

The easiest step one can take to ensure they'll always be informed is to follow @EAHelp on Twitter. Those who play a ton of the company's games will have all the information they need presented on their social media feed.

This official support page funnels all reports of online issues from a plethora of development studios under the publisher's umbrella. This means that whether players are into FIFA or Battlefield, they'll see the latest data.

Another ideal resource for this information would be: help.ea.com. This is the FAQ page for server issues across all gaming platforms. Players will find a search bar under the Games heading at the top of the page.

Enter in the desired game and head to its central support page, which should contain any news of a server outage. If other players are experiencing the issue, the company will likely take notice. If not, post a complaint and see if it's addressed.

Other options to check Electronic Arts' servers

If for various reasons, players have trouble trusting EA, they can seek information outside of the company. Other third-party sites also consistently report the outages of video game servers for user convenience.

With that being said, the best outlet is Downdetector, which covers the status of most major games and internet services. Anyone with internet access would gain insight from Downdetector, but it also reports on Electronic Arts' situation.

Finally, if players want to hear directly from the community, they can check the subreddit for their game of choice. FIFA, Battlefield, Apex, and more famed blockbusters have their dedicated community on sites like Reddit.

Consider reporting any issues to these online forums, as others have likely had similar problems. Fellow users often end up finding a solution quicker than the developers, which is quite favorable for everyone. Apart from that, collective concern is better at driving attention to major issues.

Electronic Arts is one of the largest publishers in the world of gaming, and its myriad servers often run into issues. Just keep an eye on the many online outlets to stay aware of what the company is dealing with.

