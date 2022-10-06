How to check Overwatch 2 ping on all platforms

In Overwatch 2, not every player will want to communicate with a microphone to their team. Whether they dread the toxicity that comes with online gaming or they want to keep their audio focused on the game itself, there is a solution. Players on console and PC can take advantage of a useful Ping System.

This will allow the player to press a button and send several useful notifications to the squad to know what is going on. It can give orders, warnings, and more for Overwatch 2 matches.

The ping system is incredibly useful in Blizzard’s hero shooter, and it’s also an incredibly straightforward system to use, no matter which platform you are playing on.

Overwatch 2’s ping system is a backbone of the communication stream

There are two ways to use the Ping System in Overwatch 2. Players can press a particular button while looking at another player to ping that person for good or ill. Or, you can hold that button, creating a wheel to select from.

The wheel offers further information, for things such as a countdown, to fall back, that you are attacking, and more. Here are the buttons you use on both platforms.

PC: Press G on the keyboard or the Middle Mouse Button while looking at something or someone.

Press G on the keyboard or the Middle Mouse Button while looking at something or someone. Consoles (PS, Switch, Xbox): Press the left arrow on the D-Pad while looking at a thing or player

By holding the aforementioned button, you can use the wheel, and scroll through several useful options, to grant your team further information. It can be difficult to do this in a firefight, so be aware.

Ping options

Enemy

Going In

Attacking

Fall Back

Need Help

Countdown

Defending

Watching Here

All of this is incredibly useful in this hero shooter when it comes to determining what sort of information you need to give your team. You can also change the keybind for your communication/ping button in the game’s menu.

Enter the in-game Settings

Select Options

Move to the Controls section

section Select Communication , which has an additional Communication section within it

, which has an additional Communication section within it Choose Ping In World to make several keys your Ping within the game

Not everyone finds the default buttons to be the most ideal for them, so being able to change them within Overwatch 2 is going to be the decision many players are going to choose. With this system in place, players can notify their allies of a positive or negative situation within the game.

Overwatch 2 has launched on various platforms, putting the original game to rest. Now it is a free-to-play game without loot boxes, choosing to go the route of a Battle Pass. The gameplay fans are familiar with is coming back, as are some holiday events.

The game also released a new support character, the kunoichi Kiriko, who has several useful powers when aiding her team in dire circumstances. FPS is also incredibly popular with queue times at nearly all points of time in the day.

Poll : 0 votes