How to check your total time spent (playtime) in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy finally marked its official release after months of hype around it on February 10, 2023. The producers, Avalanche Studios and WB Games, have done a pretty good job in recreating the expansive and complex Wizarding World in this video game adaptation.

There are plenty of magical things to experience in Hogwarts Legacy. You will spend many hours immersed in the extensive open-world of the game, completing every quest and picking up all collectible items.

It is only natural that you would want to find out how many hours you have spent sitting in front of whatever device you are playing the game on, learning spells and taming magical creatures.

This article will tell you how to check your total playtime in Hogwarts Legacy.

Find out how many hours you have spent playing Hogwarts Legacy

With so much to do in the game, you are bound to have spent many hours glued to the screen. Follow the steps below to find how many hours you have devoted to your magical second life.

The process is surprisingly simple. All you have to do is save the game, and you will be able to see the number of hours you have played the game for. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to save your in-game progress:

Pause the game at whatever point you feel like. Find the Settings tab and click on it. There will be a button that says Save/Load and Exit. Select Save Game.

Once you click the button that says Save Game, the bottom left corner will show you the number of hours you have played the game for.

The game only shows you the time rounded to the nearest hour. You will not be able to find the exact number of minutes or seconds you have invested without third-party trackers. Your GPU's companion software might be keeping track of this detail though.

Another interesting thing about the Hogwarts Legacy time tracking is that it only adds up while you are actively roaming around the world of the magical school. This means the time you spend inside menus like the one you save your progress with will not count towards the hours it shows. Pausing the game while you are away will show you an accurate estimate of how much time you have spent on the game.

More about Hogwarts Legacy

The game adaptation of the fantastic world of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry has a lot to offer. It is based in the late 1800s, long before the timeline that author JK Rowling set her original Harry Potter books in. While you will not find characters from the book or the film-series that you are familiar with, there are a lot of elements that are present in the game.

Elements like the Unforgivable Curses, flying around on a Hipogriff, brewing of potions and fighting bad guys are all part of the experience and add immense callback value to the game.

