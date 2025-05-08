How to claim your birthday gift in Wuthering Waves

Kuro Games has added a birthday gift feature in Wuthering Waves to commemorate the special day for players. They will receive a shiny crown, a music box containing a composition for the occasion, and Crystal Solvent. Additionally, Rovers can pick their favorite Resonator, who will greet them with a memorable note.

However, you must set up the dates accordingly on your profile to notify Kuro Games. This article explains how to claim your birthday gift in WuWa.

Claiming your birthday gift in Wuthering Waves

Set a date (Image via Kuro Games)

The Wuthering Waves 2.3 update introduced the birthday gift feature, which requires you to set the proper date and month. You can do so from the profile settings by following the steps below:

Head to the Pause menu .

. Click the icon denoted with three vertical dots next to the avatar to open profile settings.

next to the avatar to open profile settings. From the list of options, pick Set Birthday .

. Insert the proper month and date.

You can toggle the option to make it visible on your profile before confirming your date of birth.

WuWa lets you set a birthday once, meaning you cannot change it later. Assuming you have completed the steps, a greeting with the Resonator invitation will pop up on your anniversary once you log in. You can access the invitation and other rewards within 30 days if you happen to skip them.

Note that you can claim the gifts even if your birthday was before Kuro Games added the feature. Just set the dates to receive them immediately. Restart the game if they don't show up.

All Wuthering Waves birthday gifts explored

Players can look forward to a birthday blessing (Image via Kuro Games)

Listed below are all the birthday gifts you can receive after version 2.3:

Supermassive Birthday Cake

The Stars that Shine For You

Happie Birthdaie!

2x Crystal Solvent

The Supermassive Birthday Cake can be used to invite a Resonator if they don’t appear on the screen in the first place. Pick a character, and they will greet you with a birthday blessing with an audio prompt. You click their picture afterwards.

The Stars that Shine For You is the golden crown you can access from your backpack. Click the Wear button to equip it on Rover. Clicking the Remove button again will unequip the headwear.

Lastly, you can use the Happie Birthdaie! melody box to play the corresponding track via Aria Mummer. The NPCs can be found at several locations in Rinascita.

