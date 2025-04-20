Everything new in Wuthering Waves 2.3 update

Kuro Games has unveiled everything new in Wuthering Waves 2.3 via a global telecast. The update is set to release on April 29, 2025, and will bring several new events, 5-star characters, and anniversary rewards. Yes, the patch will commemorate reaching the milestone by offering free pulls, glider skin, and other goodies.

This article explores everything new coming in the Wuthering Waves 2.3 update.

What’s new in the Wuthering Waves 2.3 update?

1) New characters and weapons

Zani and Ciaccona are the new characters from version 2.3 (Image via Kuro Games)

The Wuthering Waves 2.3 update will introduce Ciaconna and Zani to the playable roster as 5-star characters. Despite sharing the same rarity, their gameplay will vastly differ. Zani is a Spectro Gauntlet user who prefers punching her way to victory.

Ciaccona is a bard capable of charming enemies and can also trigger Aero erosion damage. Zani and her signature options will also be added to the game in version 2.3. Here are the weapon details:

Blazing Justice : 5-star Gauntlet

: 5-star Gauntlet Woodland Aria: 5-star Pistol

2) Banners

Zani banner (Image via Kuro Games)

The Wuthering Waves 2.3 banner will feature the new 5-star Resonators alongside multiple rerun characters. The latter will be rolled out via the special anniversary convenes. Here are the banner characters featured in each phase of the update:

Phase 1

5-star : Zani

: Zani 4-star : Lumi, Taoqi, and Yuanwu

: Lumi, Taoqi, and Yuanwu Anniversary convene: Jiyan, Yinlin, Zhezhi, Xiangli Yao, and Phoebe

Phase 2

5-star : Ciaccona

: Ciaccona 4-star : Danjin, Yangyang, and Mortefi

: Danjin, Yangyang, and Mortefi Anniversary convene: Jinhsi, Changli, Carlotta, Roccia, and Brant

3) Events and companion quest

The Your Summer Will Never Wither story event will be available in version 2.3 (Image via Kuro Games)

Version 2.3 will bring Zani’s companion quest, along with several new events like the one titled “Your Summer Will Never Wither.” This flagship content will feature a whole story intertwined with the game’s narrative. Here are other events featured in the update:

Cube, Cubic and Cubie

Cubie Derby

Cubie Derby: Warmup

Memory Travelogue

Its Carnevale Time

Gilded Nightmarket

Beyond The Waves: Rinascita.

4) First anniversary celebration and major rewards

Gilded Nightmarket event rewards (Image via Kuro Games)

Listed below are the Wuthering Waves first anniversary rewards:

Gifts of Grand Celebration (Will be available on May 23, 2025) : 10x Radiant Tides and Moment of Resonance Anniversary Avatar.

: 10x Radiant Tides and Moment of Resonance Anniversary Avatar. Gifts of Grand Reunion : 5x Lustrous and 5x Radiant Tides.

: 5x Lustrous and 5x Radiant Tides. Gifts of Melodic Verse : 300x Astrites, Tuners, Sell Credit, and more.

: 300x Astrites, Tuners, Sell Credit, and more. Cubie Derby - Warmup : 10x Lustrous Tides, Flight Aspect: Laureate (new glider skin), Phantom: Chest Mimic, and more.

: 10x Lustrous Tides, Flight Aspect: Laureate (new glider skin), Phantom: Chest Mimic, and more. Gilded Nightmarket: 10x Lustrous Tides and rewards from previous events.

You can also obtain a bunch of Astrites by completing the other events. Additionally, three new Phantom Echoes will be available, including the Chest Mimic from the Cubie Derby – Warmup event.

5) All quality-of-life features

The Wuthering Waves 2.3 livestream also unveiled all quality-of-life features heading to the next patch. Here are the details:

The Echo Aspect feature will allow Resonators to change the appearance of their glider.

A Modifier to adjust the first mainstay of an unenhanced 5-star Echo will be added to the game. It can be used to obtain desired attributes.

Kuro Games will broaden the support for graphics cards required to enable Ray Tracing and 120 FPS.

Boss and Nightmare Challenges will have no cooldown, meaning Rovers can restart the fight immediately after completing.

Complex terminology will be hyperlinked. Clicking the link will bring up the description of the word.

