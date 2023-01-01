How to claim Jedi Fallen Order, Fallout 76, and Axiom Verge 2 for free on PlayStation Plus in January

PlayStation Plus is a subscription service that the console's users can purchase and enjoy. Depending on the device and subscription plan they opt for, they can enjoy various benefits, and getting a rotation of free games on a monthly basis is one of them These offerings include a multitude of AAA titles like God of War and smashing indie gems like Celeste, to name a few.

With 2023 here, players might be wondering what gifts Sony might have in store for them. The answer is three very distinct and interesting games on offer. Players that have a PlayStation Plus subscription for the month of January can get these titles at no cost to them.

How to subscribe to PlayStation Plus and get free games

Users can head to the PlayStation Store from the main menu and access the Subscription tab to find the plans they want to subscribe to. There are three tiers on offer, with better benefits coming with the higher-cost upper tiers:

The Essential Tier allows access to the online multiplayer, cloud saves, special discounts, and free games per month.

The Extra Tier has all the previous benefits along with a massive catalog of PS4 and PS5 games.

Finally, the Premium Tier brings in PS1, PS3, and PSP games on top of all the titles and benefits of the previous tiers. It also gives players access to limited-time game trials.

To get free games, players can head to the PlayStation Plus collection and download whatever they want to play.

Exploring PlayStation Plus' games for January 2023

1) Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is a Soulslike action-adventure game set in the world of Star Wars. It follows the story of Cal Kestis, who is being hunted by the Galactic Empire for being an outlaw Jedi. He attempts to escape his pursuers while trying to complete his training.

The title is set in a third-person perspective with Cal being equipped with a lightsaber and the powers of the force, which can be used to solve and deal with enemies. Additionally, Cal acquires new force abilities as the game progresses.

The combat can be quite demanding, and requires proper use of abilities and good reaction time to deal with enemies. Parrying, dodging, blocking - all need to be precisely timed to be effective.

2) Fallout 76

Fallout 76 didn't have the best launch since it had excessive bugs and glitches. The developers have fixed those issues since then, which has helped keep the game alive with a healthy number of concurrent players.

It basically takes the Fallout formula and turns it into a massively multiplayer online game. The title involves many players roaming around the same map and interacting with one another.

Taking place in a West Virginia-inspired world called Appalachia, fans can find and fight many monsters inspired by local folklore. Gathering resources and gear is integral to the progression of their character, and along with that, players have much larger and varied landscapes to build their settlements on.

3) Axiom Verge 2

The game is a metroidvania, which means players will need to unlock new abilities and powers in order to progress and explore new areas. The main character, Indra Chaudhari, receives a mysterious message asking her to come to Antarctica if she wants to find her missing daughter.

The title lets players switch between two dimensions with their own unique areas to explore and puzzles to solve. Axiom Verge 2 has some excellent 2D art that blends the snowy landscapes of Antarctica with alien-like future technology.

Players can get these games for free if they are subscribed to PlayStation Plus Essentials or higher during the month of January.

