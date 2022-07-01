How to claim your loyalty rewards in F1 22

Players who are new to F1 22 have a great game to experience, but loyal fans of the series can take things a step further with some rewards.

Codemasters and EA have decided to reward players who have played a previous F1 game for staying loyal to the racing simulator over the years.

Those who claim to be loyal fans and want the rewards will need to make sure that their account and system are the same as the previous version(s). They can then get their gifts from the Player Hub.

F1 22 players can use loyalty rewards to customize their characters in F1 Life mode

A look at the email inbox (Image via Codemasters)

New players can get in plenty of practice, collect real-world cars and race against the most refined AI drivers in the series. However, previous F1 series players might not see a huge upgrade with the latest game.

This is why Codemasters has decided to let these players know they appreciate them for playing their games over and over again. It's a simple gesture that can go a long way in gaming.

Those who want to take advantage of the loyalty rewards that come with F1 22 can follow the steps below:

Play a previous F1 game, like F1 2021.

Purchase F1 22 on the same system and under the same account that the previous F1 game was played on.

Begin playing F1 22 and go through the opening and tutorial portions.

Navigate to the Player Hub section from the Main Menu.

Select the Mail tab on the right-hand side of the screen.

Access the Inbox and search for any messages from EA and Codemasters.

One of the emails should state that a previous F1 game has been played. Highlight and open that email.

Read through it and press the option to claim the loyalty rewards.

The rewards that can be obtained by being a loyal player of the series are:

A special vehicle livery option

A new suit design

A new helmet

It isn't anything incredible, but players love their customization options in simulation games like F1 22. Players can access the gifts and use them to deck out their characters in the F1 Life mode.

What is F1 Life?

F1 Life is a brand new mode to the series (Image via Codemasters)

This is the first edition of the series that features the F1 Life mode.

The mode allows players to buy or earn supercars, put on expensive clothing and show off their accessories. It lets players design a personal hub-like space. It can be designed however players want and can be used to hold trophies, collectibles and the most powerful supercars on the market.

F1 Life hubs are used as interactive locations in the game's multiplayer mode. Players can visit others to see their collection and gawk at the amazing items on display.

The gifts given from the F1 22 loyalty feature aren't the only thing used to customize the hub. Couches, flooring, posters, lights and so much more can all be tinkered with and edited.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far