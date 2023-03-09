How to claim new Genshin Impact wind glider skin using Prime Gaming redeem code

HoYoverse is giving away a special Glider to every Genshin Impact player that has Prime Gaming access. The Chinese company has been conducting a campaign since January, which is scheduled to run until the end of May. For this duration, anyone with access to Prime Gaming can get their hands on numerous rewards and a Wind Glider, as long as they meet the required conditions.

Players should note that there are eight rewards lined up for everyone to claim. From March 9, everyone on the Prime Gaming page will see brand new rewards arriving, marking it the fifth out of eight. To become eligible for this Wind Glider, anyone that has already claimed four codes in total will receive the item through an in-game email.

The following article will showcase everything you need to know regarding the latest Genshin Impact Prime Rewards and how to get them.

Wings of the Starlit Feast in Genshin Impact and how to obtain it (2023)

1) Rewards and eligibility

For starters, it's important to note that you will need a Prime subscription to begin this process. As mentioned earlier, HoYoverse has listed eight rewards in total (from December 2022 to May 2023), claiming four of which will grant access to the Wings of Starlit Feast glider.

Taylor (Tired Arc) 💛🦌 @Cute_Idiot A reminder that the new Prime Gaming bundle is out for Genshin! For anyone trying to get the pretty blue wings A reminder that the new Prime Gaming bundle is out for Genshin! For anyone trying to get the pretty blue wings 💙 https://t.co/Vb6RZbsb9P

Since four of the codes have already been released, the upcoming four rewards from March 9 to May 31 will be your last chance to become eligible for the glider (if you haven't already claimed the previous four rewards).

Those who have already claimed the four rewards from December 2022 to March 2023 must simply wait for HoYoverse to send them the glider by June 30, 2023.

2) Dates for rewards and expiration

Starting today, you can expect Prime Gaming rewards on the Genshin Impact page to refresh on the following dates:

March 9

March 30

April 20

May 11

Similarly, the dates for the expiration of the remaining five rewards are as follows:

8 Mar 2023 - 23:59 (UTC+8)

29 Mar 2023 - 23:59 (UTC+8)

19 Apr 2023 - 23:59 (UTC+8)

10 May 2023 - 23:59 (UTC+8)

31 May 2023 - 23:59 (UTC+8)

Based on this, everyone will have three weeks to claim every code, starting from March 9 onwards. The rewards are applicable for all platforms, including iOS, Android, PC, PlayStation 4, and 5.

3) How to claim rewards from Prime Gaming

To claim the rewards mentioned here, you will require a Prime Gaming subscription. If you're a subscriber, simply follow these steps to do so:

Open the Genshin Impact Prime Gaming webpage by clicking on this link.

Click on the game's tab within the webpage.

Click on "Get in-game content" to reveal the code from within the site.

Genshin Impact Prime Gaming page (Image via Amazon)

Here's how you can redeem the code via the in-game method on any platform:

Launch the game and load into your character.

Open the in-game Paimon Menu.

Go to Settings, which can be accessed by clicking on the cogwheel icon.

Go to the Accounts tab.

Click on Redeem code under the Accounts tab.

Paste the code provided.

The rewards tied to a respective code will be sent via the in-game email.

Redemption code section in-game (Image via Genshin Impact)

It should be noted that an account can only claim one glider, as redeeming Prime Gaming codes under a different UID won't work.

