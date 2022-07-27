How to compete in World Series of Warzone (2022)

The World Series of Warzone is coming back in August 2022 and will bring tons of opportunities for players to qualify in North America and Europe. The prize pool has also been increased to $600,000 from $400,000. Moreover, this will be the first World Series taking place on the Caldera map.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Introducing World Series of Warzone 2022 presented by @PrimeGaming. $600K in prizing, biggest names in Warzone, and a chance for YOU to qualify. Did someone say YOLO?



Sign up for the In-Game Open NOW bit.ly/WorldSeriesofWZ Pack your bags, Caldera is callingIntroducing World Series of Warzone 2022 presented by @PrimeGaming. $600K in prizing, biggest names in Warzone, and a chance for YOU to qualify. Did someone say YOLO?Sign up for the In-Game Open NOW Pack your bags, Caldera is calling 🌴Introducing World Series of Warzone 2022 presented by @PrimeGaming. $600K in prizing, biggest names in Warzone, and a chance for YOU to qualify. Did someone say YOLO? 👀Sign up for the In-Game Open NOW ✈bit.ly/WorldSeriesofWZ https://t.co/rgShVCcuOA

The World Series of Warzone will host a final event after the finale of both NA and Europe regions that will feature a $100,000 called SoloYolo. In this, the finalists will play in a winner-takes-all competition. Scump, who is also popular for playing COD and is something of a known legend, won the $100,000 SoloYolo game against 149 players and was able to secure 11 kills in 2021.

This article will provide a small guide for players interested in taking part in the World Series of Warzone.

Participating in the World Series of Warzone

A group of three people, or trios, will be eligible to compete in the series without any prerequisites. The official in-game Open Qualifier will begin on August 12, 11:00 am CT, and the trios playlist will end on August 15, 11:00 am CT.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty

🎞 Qualified players can stream on Twitch, YouTube, or Facebook

$100K

The fun starts August 12th 🥇 In-Game Open with Live Leaderboard🎞 Qualified players can stream on Twitch, YouTube, or Facebook$100K #SOLOYOLO DropThe fun starts August 12th 🥇 In-Game Open with Live Leaderboard🎞 Qualified players can stream on Twitch, YouTube, or Facebook💰 $100K #SOLOYOLO Drop🕐 The fun starts August 12th

Following this, the top 40 teams in the mentioned regions (North America and Europe) will get to play a few more matches. After this, a five-match series will take place on August 20 and 21. This will narrow down the participating teams to 20 from 40.

These 20 teams will end up in EU and NA finals taking place on September 6 and 7.

Here are the steps players can follow in order to participate in the World Series of Warzone:

All players can sign up for Open Qualifiers.

Players must ensure that their GameBattles and Activision accounts haven't seen any form of bans or acquisitions.

If players meet the requirement mentioned in the above step, they can sign up and participate in the open qualifiers against other participants.

To do this, they must use the Worldseriesofwarzone's official website to register.

During the public playlist for all participating teams, players will earn points based on their performance. Players featured among the top 10 performances on the scoreboard will be chosen to see if they can advance to the next round.

A total group of 40 will be able to climb their way to the Regional Qualifier for EU and NA.

These are all the steps players need to know if they are interested in participating in the World Series. And players must not forget that either region will have $300,000 to offer.

Needless to say, the World Series is bringing a huge opportunity for both regions. It is gaining more recognition by the day alongside CDL, which holds its own competitive events for other Call of Duty games.

It's just a matter of time before Warzone 2 is released, and now fans have something new to care about till October 28 arrives.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far