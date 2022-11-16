How to complete A Stag For All Seasons Favour in God of War Ragnarok - Guide, rewards, and more explained

While Favours are certainly optional in God of War Ragnarok, if you’re going to go for a Runic build, A Stag For All Seasons Favour is a requirement. The Favour offers the Rond of Disruption as a reward, and it is one of the best attachments you can equip for the build. A Stag For All Seasons is not an especially difficult Favour, either.

After completing For Vanaheim, you immediately get thrust into A Stag For All Seasons. You’ll see a majestic but magical stag, and walking towards it will trigger the Favour. You’ll hear from Arrogant (the red squirrel) that Ratatoskr bids you to return home. He needs your expertise once again.

The easiest time to find all four stags has to be after the Creatures of Prophecy quest since several of them are available at that point.

Where to go for A Stag For All Seasons in God of War Ragnarok

A Stag For All Seasons rewards:

Kratos EXP: 5,500

5,500 Freya EXP: 1,125

1,125 Whispering Slab x75

Rond of Disruption

When you’re ready to tackle this Favour in God of War Ragnarok, travel back to Sindri’s house. If you don’t see the eyepatch-wearing Squirrel, throw your Leviathan Axe at the chime, and he’ll show up promptly.

He’ll task you with finding the four Stags in Vanaheim and will give you some feed, so they’ll heed you instead of running away. Thankfully, they are only in one realm - Vanaheim. The stags also stand out a great deal, so spotting them as you explore won't be difficult.

Stags and their locations:

Winter Stag: The Overgrown Tower

The Overgrown Tower Spring Stag: Jungle Entrance

Jungle Entrance Summer Stag: Jungle Entrance

Jungle Entrance Autumn Stag: The Sinkholes

You’ll want to head to The Crater, where the first of the four Stags of the Seasons awaits in this God of War Ragnarok Favour. For the Winter Stag, just head to the Mystic Gate at The Overgrown Tower. The Seasonal Stag you seek is right there, waiting for some feed.

The Spring Stag will be available to find after completing Creatures of Prophecy - so defeat Heimdall. Use the Mystic Gateways to get to Jungle Entrance and face left. There’s a grapple point heading that way.

Open the door via the chain and pass through the tunnel. There’s a pathway created by the Draupnir you’ll need to take. Keep going, and you’ll soon be at Wishing Well. Your next Stag is on the right.

Summer Stag is also available after Creatures of Prophecy Path in God of War Ragnarok. However, it’s only available during the day, so you may have to go to a shrine and switch the night to day. Hop in the boat at Jungle Entrance and sail left. Hop off at the nearby dock, squish through a narrow gap, and grapple across the river. The next Stag is just up ahead.

Like other stags, the Winter Stag in God of War Ragnarok unlocks after the completion of Creatures of Prophecy. Take a zipline in The Sinkholes and head right through the tunnel. You’ll also have to use your axe to freeze a poison plant. Defeat the upcoming enemies and grapple across the river.

If you turn to your left, you’ll spy the final Stag. From here, returning to Ratatoskr to claim your rewards is a simple matter.

