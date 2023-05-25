How to complete the Ancient Blades Below Side Quest in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is one of the most expansive installments in the Legend of Zelda series. Continuing Link’s journey in the previous installment, players return to Hyrule with more missions, collectibles, and side quests to partake in than ever before. And following suit, today we’re going to be taking a look at the Ancient Blades Below side quest in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Ancient Blades Below Side Quest

Location of the Ancient Blades Below Side Quest (Image via Nintendo)

In this side quest, Link is tasked with collecting and giving 50 pieces of Zonaite to a Construct, as per the instructions of Mineru over at the Spirit Temple. Upon doing so, you’ll be rewarded with an ancient blade the Construct uncovered from The Depths.

Finding the Construct

Go and talk to the Construct found at the start of the temple (Image via Nintendo)

You can find the Construct, which is a greenish-blue automaton, in the Depths of the Spirit Temple. After you defeat the boss found right at the end of the temple, interact with the Construct found at the right of Mineru. If you’re having some trouble finding the Construct, its coordinates are 1337,-3365, and -0737.

After you’ve talked to the Construct, all you need to do is acquire 50 Zonaite, a dark ore found throughout Hyrule, and trade it with the Construct. Zonaite is pretty easy to find, and you can scour for it throughout The Depths. You have the option to destroy deposits or use Mineru’s attacks to extract precious Zonaite.

You can repeatedly trade Zonaite for ancient blades, which can be used with arrows to deal an additional 50 damage. All you need to do is fuse the ancient blade with arrows. As for the side quest, giving the Construct 50 Zonaite ends the Ancient Blades Below Side Quest in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

That pretty much wraps up all you need to know to complete The Ancient Blades Below Side Quest in TOTK. Furthermore, you can always come back to the Construct, trade 50 Zonaite, and get as many ancient blades as you can to dish out some well-needed extra damage.

Ancient Blades can be fused with arrows using the Fuse ability, and this can come in handy when dealing with long-range enemies.

