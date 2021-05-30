How to complete the Biomutant High Voltage quest and upgrade the Klonkfist

The Biomutant High Voltage quest is a fairly easy side quest that players should complete early on in the game. While the quest itself is not too difficult, it will take a bit of time and travel if the needed fast travel points haven't been unlocked yet.

Now, players might be wondering, "Why is the Biomutant High Voltage quest important?" Well, for starters, completing the quest will upgrade the Old World Klonkfist, which will allow players to break down tougher walls to find some superb loot. Besides breaking down the walls, the Klonkfist is also excellent at breaking the bones of enemies.

There can only be ONE Klonkfist 😁 — Stefan Ljungqvist (@StockholmStefan) May 17, 2021

Being able to charge up a fist before delivering a devastating blow can help turn the tide of an engagement. With all that being said, here is a step-by-step guide for players to follow to complete the Biomutant High Voltage quest and upgrade the mighty Klonkfist.

Also Read: Biomutant developers confirm new update for PC and consoles

Biomutant High Voltage quest: How to upgrade the Klonkfist - A step-by-step guide

To upgrade the Old World Klonkfist in Biomutant, players will need to begin the "High Voltage" side quest, travel to the Zapstation and charge the piece of metal three times and defeat an elemental enemy after the second charge.

Once done, players will need to return to Klick to upgrade the Klonkfist.

Note that this side quest should be done as soon as possible.

Here is the step-by-step guide to completing the quest

Step 1 - Players can start this quest by traveling anywhere (Yes, that's the name of the location) and talk to Klick.

Step 2 - Complete the dialogue chain to start the "High Voltage" side quest.

Step 3 - Players will need to travel to an old Zapstation to proceed.

Step 4 - Once at the location, players must pull the lever to activate the power.

Step 5 - Once the power has been activated, players will need to charge the piece of metal with lightning to charge it.

An electrifying experience in Biomutant (Image via FP Good Game/YouTube)

Step 6 - Once the lever has been pulled, a blue circle will appear on the ground. Players need to enter the circle, and follow the action prompts to superheat the metal just as the lightning strikes.

Step 7 - After charging the metal for the second time, players must defeat an elemental enemy charged with lightning.

Step 8 - Once the enemy has been dealt with, proceed to charge the metal for the third and final time.

Step 9 - Players should collect the rewards of the Resource Totem and Psionic Shrine before leaving the area.

Step 10 - Once done, return to Click and upgrade the Klonkfist.

Watch this video to complete the Biomutant High Voltage quest:

Also Read: Where and how to upgrade the Crowbar (Klawbar) in Biomutant