How to complete all Biomutant Microwave puzzles

Players who love solving puzzles should keep an eye out for the elusive Biomutant Microwave puzzles scattered all over the New World. Once mightily kitchen appliances, these Old World relics are now remnants of the past and hold some excellent loot for players to collect.

However, before solving the Biomutant Microwave puzzles and getting to the loot, players will need to find them first. Some of these locations are easy-going and can be accessed early on in the game, while others are riskier and need some preparation.

We've only released #Biomutant a few days ago, but some of you have already mastered the art of Wung-Fu. What's your favorite combat move so far?



Thank you very @Much118x for the FANTASTIC video. ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/SJZeYDTFL0 — Biomutant (@Biomutant) May 30, 2021

However, beware that these Old World "Fry Sparkers" pack a shocking surprise for those who fail to solve the puzzle. Nonetheless, multiple attempts are allowed. However, with this guide, players can make the puzzle-solving part a bit easier.

Also Read: Biomutant Rotation Puzzle - Where to find all Flush-Stools and how to solve them

Location and solution for all Biomutant Microwave puzzles

Bricktown

(Image via Game Guides Channel/YouTube)

Players will encounter their first Biomutant Microwave puzzle in one of Bricktown's abandoned buildings. To locate it, players will first need to find the tree in the middle of the square and then look for a shop that has a cow logo hanging outside the building. Enter the building and go up the flight of stairs to find the microwave.

Krossway 4E

(Image via Game Guides Channel/YouTube)

Players will need to either explore or teleport to the fast travel point at Krossway 4E to begin solving this Biomutant Microwave puzzle. Once at the location, players will need to find a blue house, inside which the microwave will be located.

East of Boulderbroke

(Image via Game Guides Channel/YouTube)

Around the area east of Boulderbroke, players will find some ruined buildings lying there. The brightest blue house in the vicinity will contain the Biomutant Microwave puzzle, which players can solve for fantastic loot.

West of Gaga Grampus Bay

(Image via Game Guides Channel/YouTube)

Located west of Gaga Grampus Bay and directly north of the Fluff Hulk Nest, players can find a small town with ruined buildings. The microwave is located inside the building with the missing roof. Beware that this location has enemies that players will need to deal with before solving the puzzle.

Blazebase

(Image via Game Guides Channel/YouTube)

This is the toughest of the Biomutant Microwave puzzles to complete. Players will need good heat resistance. The higher, the better, and an oxygen suit as well. Attempting this without prerequisites is not recommended.

To complete this puzzle, players will first need to run up the stairs, located at the side of a blue building covered in scaffolding. The puzzle will be located on the top floor inside a tiny room to the left.

Watch this video to complete all Biomutant Microwave puzzles:

Also Read: Biomutant Perks - A list of all general perks, benefits, and how to unlock them