How to complete Chamber of Duality Star Wars Jedi Survivor? (Jedi Chamber)

Like its predecessor, Star Wars Jedi Survivor is packed with optional activities to engage in all over the map, like boss battles, secret crypts, and exciting rooms called Jedi Meditation Chambers. Jedi Chambers are optional rooms in Star Wars Jedi Survivor with tons of stuff to engage in, like solving puzzles, battling various enemies, and more. In addition, they contain collectibles that players can search for and add to make a hobby out of procuring.

This article will guide players through one of the first Jedi Chambers in the game - The Chamber of Duality.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor: The easiest method to complete the Chamber of Duality

The Chamber of Duality is probably the first of the seven Jedi Chambers players will come across in Star Wars Jedi Survivor because it is a part of the game’s campaign.

Players will find the Chamber during their first visit to Koboh, right after they meet Greez, and are directed to go through the Smuggling Tunnels. Eventually, they’ll end up inside the Collapsed Passage, leading them to the Chamber of Duality.

Once you discover the Collapsed Passage Meditation Point in Star Wars Jedi Survivor, you’ll know you’re close to the Chamber of Duality. From here, you’ll have to use Cal’s parkour skills to traverse across to a large and visible crack in the wall, the official entrance to the Chamber.

Right after walking through the crack, you’ll have to use the Force to turn the power on at the entrance, which will be done by placing a metal orb in its coupling socket. This will generate a bridge allowing Cal and BD-1 to cross to the next area, where they’ll find a droid named Zee. The primary objective of the Chamber of Duality will then be updated for you, which is to rescue Zee from the area and obtain information from her.

Once you’re done talking to Zee, use the Force to levitate the orb that generated the above bridge and place it in the socket that leads forward. This will lead you to a new section with a crane on your left. You’ll have to use the Force to move the crane’s pulley inside its slot.

A second orb will be sitting beyond a doorway that will open when you lift the pulley. You can access it once the pulley is attached and the doorway is open.

Grab the orb and walk back to where you found Zee. You’ll need to go past her to a pair of sockets on the edge of the droid’s platform. Place the orb into the socket, rinse, and repeat with the first orb, and a new bridge will appear out of thin air.

Proceed, and you’ll come across a wall you’ll need to run across. Jump to the left once you reach the end of the wall. A chest will await you as soon as you jump off the wall. Loot it and proceed along the path. It would help if you used parkour to jump back and forth along the next set of walls. Once you’re up, you’ll find a second pulley that you’ll need to attach to its slot. With the crane intact, Zee will be freed.

All you need to do now is walk through the opening before you, leading you back to Zee. Interact with the droid, and a cutscene will play. You’ll receive a new perk called “Resilience,” which increases Cal’s block meter and is quite helpful for players this early in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

