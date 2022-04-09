How to complete Cogs 'n' Logs in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is filled with puzzles and side quests for players to complete.

While venturing through the main story or jumping back into an episode during free play, players will be able to participate in various side missions and challenges often given by non-playable characters or marked in the world.

Cogs 'n' Logs is the name of a puzzle found in the Ewok Village of Endor. This location is available in Episode VI: Return of the Jedi, and tasks players with retrieving cogs to help them reach a Kyber Brick.

How to do the Cogs 'n' Logs puzzle in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

These cogs need to be placed to access the Kyber Brick (Image via TT Games)

First and foremost, players will need to gain access to Episode VI: Return of the Jedi. This can only be done after they have successfully completed both Episode IV: A New Hope and Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back.

Longtime fans of Star Wars will know that the main characters reach the forest moon of Endor rather late in Return of the Jedi. The same can be said for players of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

A decent amount of time will pass before Endor is available, but once players are there, they can finish the Cogs 'n' Logs puzzle. It can be done at any time during the main story or a replay.

The goal of this puzzle is to lower the bridge (Image via TT Games)

Here is how to complete the Cogs 'n' Logs puzzle in the Ewok Village on Endor:

Select a Jedi or Sith character that can use the Force

Head to the southeastern part of the Ewok Village

Locate the raised bridge with a non-working lever

Use the Force to lift the cog that has fallen and place it on the wall

Climb up onto the platform above the cogs and cut the vines to reveal the second cog

Use the Force once again to place the second cog on the wall

Find the third cog to the left by jumping onto the poles and climbing up

Cut more vines found here to reveal the third and final cog

Use the Force one last time to put the third cog in place on the tree

Jump back down to the lever and pull it

This will lower the bridge and players can cross it to find a Kyber Brick

Kyber Bricks is an important collectible in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Finding this one will cross it off the list of over 1000 bricks that are available, and can additionally be used to upgrade and purchase abilities.

Edited by Saman