How to complete the Crimson Coin Public Dungeon in Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle

Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle introduces the MMO format into the beloved world of Bethesda's iconic RPG franchise. Eight years into the game's lifespan, its new content continues to shake up the gameplay and introduce thrilling new experiences.

Public dungeons are extremely difficult raids that force tons of players into the grinder to earn their keep. Players need the skill to navigate the area, find the bosses, and take them down as a group. The Spire of the Crimson Coin is a new dungeon introduced in the expansion which has been giving players some trouble.

How to beat Spire of the Crimson Coin in Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle

Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle introduces several new dungeons, including the Spire of the Crimson Coin. The dungeon features six bosses and requires a great deal of help to make it through.

The five "mini-bosses" can be taken on in any order, but still remain very powerful threats. Players will likely need a friend or two or a few strangers to handle the dungeon's many bosses.

Chillspine:

As the name suggests, this Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle monster uses ice magic as its primary attack. His ice pillar tracks players, so they need to stay vigilant and always be ready to dodge. Furthermore, this boss also fires an ice tornado and a cone-shaped AOE attack. His attacks slow the player, making it more likely that they'll be hit again. Focus on avoiding the AOE attacks first and dealing with damage second.

Shambleback

This giant zombie requires a ton of mobility and high damage per second to defeat. He'll cover the floor in dangerous poison, which will require constant running around. Try to force the beast through this area and move past him while dealing damage.

Crimson Apprentice

This teleporting monster is tough to pin down, with his Pillar of Blood being the primary target that players need to hunt down and destroy. As soon as a player can get close, he must be staggered with a push attack. This boss will then teleport again to the center of the room and become vulnerable. Avoid his bloody AOE attacks and act fast to send him to his doom.

The Blighted Carapace

This large boss can receive a ton of damage, so this is a battle of attrition. His shockwave attack is easy enough to dodge, but his grapple move can incapacitate long-range players. Due to the high damage numbers dealt, players should definitely avoid his heavy swing. Multiple players can keep him distracted and divide his attention enough to slowly whittle his health down.

Mouz the Impure

Mouz has a 'bullet hell' approach to boss fights, flooding the entire screen with danger. With multiple long-range AOE attacks and her harpies dealing minimal damage, all of which seek to distract the player, they must keep dodging and deal as much burst damage as possible in quick succession.

Group Event: The Crimson Mother

With over 1.5 million health, this Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle boss is a true beast. She fills the floor with explosive blood and can stun players for long periods of time. Players are advised to use every damage resistance buff and barrier spell they have and go in with a dedicated team to take her down.

Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle tasks players with slaying these six bosses to claim the rewards. Players who successfully do so will leave this dungeon with a Skyshard and tons of XP.

