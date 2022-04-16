One of the best things about playing an MMO such as Elder Scrolls Online is how they are constantly evolving and adding new content through expansions.

Elder Scrolls Online is receiving a new expansion called High Isle. It will give players many more activities to do and locations to explore when released.

When does The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle expansion release?

Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle will feature special content forged just for the MMO. The expansion features locations such as High Isle and Amenos for users to explore to their heart's content.

It also will feature a new collectible trading card game called Tales of Tribute. Also coming are two more recruitable companions for gamers to bring along on their adventures in-game.

High Isle is broken down into two different release dates, depending on the player's platform of choice. Those on PC will be able to play the game from June 6.

Console users, including Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and PS5, can get their hands on the title on June 21. They should also earn some special pre-order bonuses.

Pre-order bonuses available

Gamers can pre-order the game to get exclusive access to the new Palefrost Elk mount (Image via Bethesda)

When players pre-order the new expansion, they will be able to claim a variety of goodies available at the expansion's launch. These items include:

Palefrost Elk Mount

Abecean Privateer's Apparel costume

Knight of the Flame Pup pet

Dark Chivalry Crate

High Isle Treasure Map

Crown Experience Scrolls

Upon purchasing the pre-order, users will instantly unlock the Palefrost Elk Mount for use in-game, while the other items will be given to them upon the expansion's release.

Gamers can also purchase special Collector's Edition

Players can also buy a special Collector's Edition that includes even more exclusive content (Image via Bethesda)

For users looking to really delve into The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle, there is a special Collector's Edition they can purchase. It includes all of the content from the pre-order bonuses as well as additional exclusive in-game items, including:

High Isle Emote Pack

Hoard of the Schemers memento

Ascendant Knight armor

Balfiera Senche Cub pet

Amenos Ornaug mount

Gamers who pick up the Collector's Edition can gain access to the Palefrost Elk Mount and look forward to all of the other exclusive bonuses upon the expansion's release in June.

