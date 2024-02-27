EA FC 24 Jarrod Bowen Pundit Pick SBC leaked: Possible costs and more

The EA FC 24 Jarrod Bowen Pundit Pick SBC could soon be coming to Ultimate Team if the latest rumors are to be believed. The information has been shared on X by reliable leaker FUT Sheriff. The fresh leak appears a night after EA Sports announced a new Pundits Pick SBC coming to Ultimate Team.

So far, EA Sports hasn't confirmed which footballer will be part of the upcoming Pundit Pick challenge. However, FUT Sheriff has been extremely reliable when it comes to such predictions. Certain forecasts can also be made regarding the EA FC 24 Jarrod Bowen Pundits Pick SBC based on previous occasions when such challenges were made available in Ultimate Team.

When can fans expect the EA FC 24 Jarrod Bowen Pundit Pick SBC in Ultimate Team?

As the official release date hasn't been announced, the EA FC 24 Jarrod Bowen Pundits Pick SBC could appear as early as later tonight in Ultimate Team. In fact, there's a strong chance of it happening based on the last couple of weeks. The previous two Tuesday evenings witnessed the launch of Axel Disasi and Rodrigo De Paul as Pundit Pick SBCs.

Expand Tweet

That said, there can always be a last-minute change of plans and deviation from the older schedules. Hence, readers are requested to refrain from drawing any premature conclusions. Once the SBC is live in Ultimate Team, a detailed guide will be available.

How much could the EA FC 24 Jarrod Bowen Pundit Pick SBC cost?

Pundit Pick SBCs have been pretty affordable so far - Rodrigo De Paul costs around 250,000 coins, while Disasi costs 100,000. The upcoming challenge could also be on the more affordable side of things. That said, readers should still keep a budget of about 120,000 coins.

The prices are currently at their lowest, so it's a great time for players to stock up some fodder. It will be interesting to find out the number of tasks and requirements of the SBC once it goes live. The EA FC 24 Jarrod Bowen Pundit Pick SBC could eventually be a bargain for many Ultimate Team fans.