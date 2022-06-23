How to complete the Empty Grief seasonal challenge in Destiny 2 

While many are praising the new Destiny 2 season for having craftable weapons, an emotional story, and the new subclass rework, it also came with many bugs. From invisible walls to completion bugs and game crashes, the overall problem regarding all the glitches seems to be increasing rather than getting fixed.

One of these bugs comes in the form of a seasonal challenge this week, where the mission, Sever: Grief, isn't working as intended when it comes to a player's inventory. The challenge requires everyone to complete the mission using a Void subclass alongside Void, Kinetic, and Stasis weapons.

DO NOT USE THE SCYTHE, IT IS SOLAR AND WILL NEGATE THE QUEST. ***PSA***For this weeks "Empty Grief" seasonal challenge for the extra Figments of Darkness "Complete Sever - Grief with a void subclass, kinetic, void or stasis weapons'DO NOT USE THE SCYTHE, IT IS SOLAR AND WILL NEGATE THE QUEST. https://t.co/2hW64dHWX7

However, there are a few things that could lead to the challenge being a failure. The following article will guide you through a list of things you should and shouldn't do while running the Sever: Grief mission for the Empty Grief seasonal challenge.

Things to avoid for completing the Empty Grief seasonal challenge in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted

1) Sever: Grief overview

Sever: Grief, Zavala and his wife, Safiyah (Image via Destiny 2)

Sever: Grief is the third mission in the seasonal quest, Bound in Sorrow for Season of the Haunted. Players must follow a series of jumping puzzles and defeat Scorn enemies within Leviathan's underbelly until they come face-to-face with Kethik's Nightmare.

Using anything that doesn't cause explosions will serve its purpose well for the seasonal challenge. Void subclass alongside weapons such as Fallen Guillotine and Funnelweb is a good choice for a clean clear of adds and boss DPS.

2) What to avoid?

Scythe relic used in Season of the Haunted activities (Image via Destiny 2)

With the seasonal challenge being bugged this week, there are a few things that are causing it to fail despite using the required weapons. Any Kinetic weapon with Firefly can cause the challenge to fail, as somehow, kills with the perk are counted as Solar kills.

Any explosive perks similar to Firefly, such as Dragonfly and Timed Payload, can cause the seasonal challenge to fail and not grant anything towards it. While dealing with the objective "Clear the Festering Scorn," avoid shooting exploding barrels, as they can also cause the challenge to fail with Solar explosion damage.

Lastly, avoid using the Scythe relic that spawns near Zavala and Safiyah during the boss fight, as each hit and wave from the Scythe counts as Solar damage. This will further count the Scythe as a Solar weapon, allowing the challenge to fail.

3) What to use?

Season of the Haunted weapons (Image via Destiny 2)

As long as you're not using any weapon that deals explosive damage, you're good to go. Power weapons can include Void Swords such as Fallen Guillotin and Commemoration. For Energy weapons, Funnelweb can be a decent pick but try to avoid Fragments that grant Volatile rounds to your ammo.

In the Kinetic slot, you can go for either a non-elemental or a Stasis weapon, as both are allowed for this challenge. Shotguns are recommended as they are both powerful and don't cause unwanted explosions.

