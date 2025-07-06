How to complete Episode 8 in Death Stranding 2 (Walkthrough)

Episode 8 of Death Stranding 2 is one of its most intense and technically demanding chapters. By this point, you're no stranger to rough terrain, but this episode dials everything up with deadlier enemies, unstable environments, and high-stakes deliveries.

Ad

In this walkthrough, we’ll guide you through every mission and encounter of Episode 8 of Death Stranding 2.

A guide to complete Episode 8 in Death Stranding 2

Returning from the strange realm

Just stay on the linear path in front of you to get out of the strange place (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

This part marks the start of Episode 8 of Death Stranding 2. It is pretty simple — just stick to the linear path in front of you, take out any enemies that show up, and keep moving forward. Along the way, you’ll meet Neil, a key character in the upcoming chapters. After you make it out of the Strange Realm, the DHV Magellan will be ready and waiting to pick you up.

Ad

Trending

Earning the Chronobiologist's trust (Order 32)

Order 32 in Episode 8 of Death Stranding 2 sends you to a shelter to convince a Chronobiologist to join the Chiral Network. To earn their trust, you must deliver a specific cargo — but be careful, as it must stay completely dry. Avoid rivers, lakes, or any waterlogged paths, since even a little dip will damage the cargo. The shelter is located in a snowy region, which makes navigation a bit tricky due to reduced visibility and slippery slopes.

Ad

The cargo in this mission must stay completely dry (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Once you reach the location, hand over the cargo and wait for confirmation of a successful delivery. Along with the Chronobiologist agreeing to connect to the network, you’ll receive a small backpack charm as a token of appreciation. Once the task is complete, return to the DHV Magellan. A few story-heavy cutscenes will follow, wrapping up the mission and closing up this part of your journey.

Ad

Locating and delivering an Emu to the Metagenomicist (Order 33)

In Order 33 of Episode 8 in Death Stranding 2, your objective is to locate and deliver a Timefall-Resistant Emu to the Metagenomicist. These creatures are highly sensitive and will bolt the moment they sense danger, so stealth is your only option here.

Emus in this mission are highly sensitive, so a stealthy approach is advised (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Start by returning to your vehicle and driving toward the marked area where the Emu is roaming. Once you're nearby, get out and slowly approach on foot. Be patient, as rushing towards the Emu will only spook it and send it running across the map.

Ad

If it starts to run, you can chase after it, but it's better to stay low and sneak up when it's calm. Use the tall rock walls in the area to your advantage. Try to herd the Emu toward these natural barriers to limit its escape routes. If you’re close enough for a grab, drop your cargo first so you can move faster.

Once you successfully catch the Emu, it will automatically be secured in a container you can carry on your back along with the rest of your load. Keep in mind that if the chase leads you too far from your vehicle, the walk back can be rough, especially if you trip or fall while carrying the Emu.

Ad

Once it's secured, head straight to the Metagenomicist and complete the delivery to wrap up the order.

Delivering Chiral Microbes to the F5 East Distribution Centre (Order 34)

Your next objective in Episode 8 of Death Stranding 2 is to deliver Chiral Microbes to the F5 East Distribution Centre. Getting there won’t be easy — expect major hazards along the way. You'll likely run into a gate quake that disrupts the terrain or even a giant tar-covered tentacle creature blocking your path.

Ad

Getting to the F5 East Distribution Centre won’t be easy, as major hazards will block your way (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Just stay alert and be prepared. Once you manage to push through and reach the distribution center, complete the delivery and initiate the Chiral Network connection to finish the mission.

Ad

Extracting critical data and sabotaging the Ghost Mech Fabricators (Order 35)

Order 35 in Episode 8 of Death Stranding 2 puts you on an aggressive assignment. Your objective is to extract critical data and destroy the Ghost Mech Fabricators. Before heading out, ensure you’re prepared for heavy resistance.

You’ll need to find three fabricators that need to be hacked and destroyed (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

It’s strongly recommended to unlock combat-related passives in your APAS Enhancements, such as Aim Assist or Improved MP Bullets, to give you an edge in battle.

Ad

Once you arrive at the mission zone, you’ll find three marked fabricators that need to be hacked and destroyed. Expect hostile forces in the area — these enemies won’t wait for you to make the first move, so have your weapons ready and don’t let your guard down.

After you’ve collected all the required data and taken out the fabricators, return to the DHV Magellan to submit your findings. Completing this will wrap up the order and bring you one step closer to the end of Episode 8.

Ad

Delivering a meteorite to the Adventurer's son on a snowy mountain (Order 36)

Your next mission in Episode 8 of Death Stranding 2 will task you with delivering a meteorite to the Adventurer located on a snowy mountain. At first glance, it sounds simple — but there's a twist to this mission.

If the cargo in this mission is damaged, it will leak toxic gas (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

If the cargo container gets damaged, it begins leaking toxic gas, which puts both you and your equipment at risk. And with steep climbs and unstable snow-covered paths, you’ve got a very tricky delivery. As you make your way uphill, there's a good chance you'll run into a snow blizzard, which drastically cuts visibility and makes things harder.

Ad

If you’re looking to speed things up without sacrificing control, consider using a Tri-Cruiser Bike. It’s compact, handles snowy plains well, and gives you better mobility during tight climbs.

Once you finally reach the destination, the weather should start to clear, revealing the entrance to the bunker. But when you drop off the meteorite, you’ll find another twist waiting for you. The person inside isn't the Adventurer — it's his son, and he can’t officially confirm the delivery. According to him, the Adventurer is still somewhere out on the mountain, which sets up Order 37, the final task before Episode 8 comes to a close.

Ad

Saving the Adventurer from the Snowy Mountains (Order 36)

The final order in Death Stranding 2 Episode 8 is pretty straightforward, but the terrain makes it difficult. Head to the marked location using your vehicle, but be prepared to slow down as you approach, as the path becomes narrow and visibility will also be poor. You’ll eventually spot The Adventurer lying dangerously close to the edge of a cliff, clearly in need of help.

Ad

Be cautious as one misstep while crossing the narrow ledge could make you and him fall over the edge (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Carefully get him securely packaged for transport, but don’t rush it, as with the narrow ledge, one misstep could send you and him over the edge. Once he’s safely secured, it’s best to walk back to the bunker rather than risk navigating the cliffs with a vehicle.

Ad

Once you return The Adventurer to his son at the bunker, you’ll officially complete Orders 36 and 37, and both characters will link up to the Chiral Network. As a bonus, The Adventurer and his son make special cameo appearances in the world of Death Stranding 2. This will finally wrap up Episode 8 of Death Stranding 2.

This concludes our guide for Episode 8 in Death Stranding 2. You can also check out more articles on this game below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishant Jadhav Ishant Jadhav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing a B.Sc. in animation and VFX — a course that integrates various forms of media — and has worked with game developers, journalists, as well as filmmakers. He's also a game designer who has lent his talents to multiple indie projects.



Ishant's love of gaming was inspired by the Witcher series, and though he prefers single-player experiences, he doesn't restrict himself to them and often plays It Takes Two and Chained Together with his friends.



When Ishant isn't analyzing or playing video games, he can be found indulging in the works of authors like Dan Brown, George R.R. Martin, and more. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.