How to complete every Outmanned But Not Out-Gungan-Ed challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga allows players to explore this iconic franchise's brick-built version of fan-favorite moments. The game also puts the player through some of the less popular moments in the films.

Outmanned But Not Out-Gungan-Ed takes place near the end of Episode 1: The Phantom Menace, during the massive Battle of Naboo. Play as Jar Jar Binks and his people as they fend off the droid army and take on the Trade Federation.

Every Outmanned But Not Out-Gungan-Ed Challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Each level in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga features a handful of additional challenges that can be pursued for extra rewards. This mission features three side objectives that can be accomplished quickly and effectively.

The first challenge is called "Booma Shakalak!". It requires the player to accurately and swiftly destroy tanks. Players will be tasked with fixing a broken catapult, which they must then use to take on the droid army.

To best the challenge, players must destroy all hover tanks as they approach. The tanks are enormous targets that make up the army's backline, so take long shots and destroy them quickly.

The second challenge is entitled "Don't Lose Your Head!". It will be very familiar to fans of shooters. The challenge requires players to shoot the heads off of three battle droids during the battle.

Racking up three headshots in the old Lego Star Wars shooting system would be impossible, but it's easy enough to do with modern aiming. Just line up the shot slightly above the target and try to flank so they're less likely to move.

The final challenge is called "Ouch Time!". It requires patience and aim. The catapult of the first challenge is used again in the third.

Players must take out 300 battle droids with a single explosive catapult blast. This sounds tough, but players can seek a huge cluster with trigger discipline. Over time, groups will gather, and players can fire into the largest swarm area.

Rewards for challenges in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

The missions in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga feature rewards on multiple levels. The stage itself carries a reward, but every new experience gives the player an additional reward.

Players will earn Kyber Bricks for beating each level in the game. They can obtain an extra brick for each completed by taking on the challenges. Players will earn even more Kyber Bricks for beating the level with the True Jedi accolade for collecting studs.

Kyber Bricks are essential for the different classes in the game. Each available class features four special abilities which can be upgraded with these special bricks.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga features tons of fun challenges for players. Players can take on all three challenges in a single run with good aim and focus.

